"None of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics" — Nicki Minaj claims she and Beyoncé argued over SZA's written portion of "Feeling Myself"

In the latest update about the ongoing online spat between Nicki Minaj and SZA, the former claimed that she and Beyoncé debated over who was going to sing the line that SZA wrote for Feeling Myself. For the uninitiated, on July 16, 2025, SZA shared on X that she had written the line “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo” for Minaj's 2014 hit song, featuring Beyoncé, amid her feud with the Barbie Girl rapper.However, in one of her recent X posts dated July 17, 2025, Minaj responded claiming that neither she nor Beyoncé wanted to sing &quot;those s**t lyrics.&quot; She wrote:&quot;I remember me &amp; Beyonce was going back &amp; forth on the phone about that part of the song. Bey was like you sing it, I was like NOOOOO you sing it, she was like noooooo you sing it, I was like PLEASE!!!!! I can’t sing! Yall why bey said (with a straight face) “yes you can”. In that calm Texas drawl. None of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics.&quot;Furthermore, Nicki Minaj mentioned that Beyoncé's voice was already on the song, and the rapper had to re-sing it. She shared it with Queen Bey, who sent it back with her vocals under Minaj's. She reiterated that Beyoncé &quot;convinced&quot; her to sing the line that SZA wrote, adding:&quot;Gee Roberson gave me that song with Beyonce voice on it. Then Bey convinced me to re-sing that “cooking up that base” part. Oh (scissor emoji) cut it out. Took the Btch 2 days to be coached on what to say &amp; do next. These btchs have no identity, can’t thing off the top of their heads if you paid them to.&quot;Pop Base @PopBaseLINKNicki Minaj responds to SZA’s tweet about the “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo” line in ‘Feeling Myself’ that SZA wrote:“Bey was like you sing it, I was like NOOOOO you sing it, she was like noooooo you sing it […] none of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics.”Nicki Minaj's post came in response to SZA tweeting that the rapper had reached out to her on two separate occasions for features, writing:“Nicki . You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed.”Nicki Minaj claimed she was supposed to feature on Rich Baby Daddy instead of SZAIn the same X post where she addressed the Feeling Myself lyrics, Nicki Minaj also claimed that she was initially supposed to be on Drake's Rich Baby Daddy from his October 2023 album For All The Dogs. The released version had SZA and Sexyy Red as the featured artists.However, Nicki Minaj claimed that Drake had allegedly reached out to her first for a collaboration, adding that she declined the offer as she wanted them to work on a song for Pink Friday 2 so that it &quot;felt more special.&quot; Her album was eventually released in December 2023.&quot;I wonder if she know I turned down being on the “shake dat a** for drake” song. He wanted me &amp; s*xy on it. I still have the version of just drake &amp; s*xy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me &amp; him to do a dricki song so it felt more special,&quot; Minaj wrote.Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKI wonder if she know I turned down being on the “shake dat a** for drake” song. He wanted me &amp; s*xy on it. I still have the version of just drake &amp; s*xy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me &amp; him to do a dricki song so it felt more special. And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for drake every day. After swallowing his b*lls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up. Like 😩 this woman has been trying to tell the world she wrote for Beyonce every other other business day it would appear. I remember me &amp; Beyonce was going back &amp; forth on the phone about that part of the song. Bey was like you sing it, I was like NOOOOO you sing it, she was like noooooo you sing it, I was like PLEASE!!!!! I can’t sing! Yall why bey said (with a straight face) “yes you can”. In that calm Texas drawl. 😃🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 none of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics. Bey voice was already on it. I re-sang it &amp; sent it to her &amp; she sent it back with her vocals under mine. Thank goodness 😩. She also added her vocals under my 3rd rap verse. Gee Roberson gave me that song with Beyonce voice on it. Then Bey convinced me to re-sing that “cooking up that base” part. Oh ✂️ cut it out. Took the Btch 2 days to be coached on what to say &amp; do next. These btchs have no identity, can’t thing off the top of their heads if you paid them to.When did the online spat between Nicki Minaj and SZA begin?According to Cosmopolitan, the online feud between SZA and Nicki Minaj began on July 15, 2025, after the rapper accused SZA's former manager, Punch, of allegedly &quot;bullying&quot; her online. Following this, SZA posted about Mercury's retrograde, warning people not to &quot;take the bait.&quot;Minaj, who reportedly assumed SZA was shading her, posted a barrage of tweets criticizing her for her looks and career, claiming she sounded like a &quot;dead dog.&quot; In some of her X posts, Minaj accused the singer of using bots to boost her streams on streaming platforms. In another tweet, Minaj claimed to be more of an &quot;icon&quot; than SZA.&quot;I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year? B***h have you ever headlined to 80K ppl? Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end,&quot; Minaj tweeted. SZA performs during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024. (Image via Getty)Nicki Minaj also accused SZA of being a &quot;fake girl's girl,&quot; claiming the singer allegedly shaded successful female artists on social media years ago, only to turn around and become friendly with them to boost her career.SZA directly responded to the rapper on two occasions at the time of writing this article. The first time was a reply to Minaj's very first tweet that initiated the online spat, with SZA commenting:&quot;I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird s**t you popping.&quot;The second time SZA directly responded was her remark about writing on Feeling Myself. As of this writing, the singer had not replied to Nicki Minaj's latest claims about Rich Baby Daddy and Feeling Myself.