Why is Cardi B being sued? Rapper's viral mic-throwing incident of 2023 explored 

Cardi B is reportedly being sued for assault, battery, and negligence after she allegedly hit a woman with a microphone during her performance at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on July 29, 2023. For the uninitiated, a video of the incident, which went viral in 2023, showed a fan splashing the rapper with water from a cup, resulting in Cardi retaliating by throwing her microphone at the fan.Another video taken during the performance showed the rapper encouraging people to splash her with water to cool off in the hot weather, with the rapper saying:&quot;Splash me down. That s**t feel good. Put that s**t in my p*ssy, b***h. Come on.&quot;In her lawsuit filed on July 21, 2025, the alleged victim, identified as &quot;Jane Doe,&quot; also mentioned that Cardi B asked her fans to splash her with water, stating the rapper &quot;made repeated gestures and statements encouraging concertgoers to throw water, implicitly authorizing and inviting light splashing from drinks.&quot;The lawsuit continued that Cardi allegedly poured water on herself and &quot;further demonstrated her consent,&quot; adding that she &quot;physically reacted to splashes by slapping her posterior while audience-thrown liquids made contact with her.&quot;Jane Doe claimed she acted in &quot;accordance with the environment&quot; and splashed water at the rapper after her alleged implicit consent. However, the rapper seemingly lost her cool after the woman splashed her and threw her mic at her.According to Page Six, the woman was reportedly escorted out of the venue, and in the viral video, Cardi can be heard saying:“I don’t want to look [like] that ghetto b***h...I said splash my p*ssy, not my face, b***h.”While it is unclear from the video whether the mic made contact with the fan, the women claimed the mic hit her, which allegedly resulted in &quot;offensive and unconsented physical contact and causing physical injury.&quot;“Plaintiff, acting in accordance with the environment created by Cardi B’s express words and conduct, and in a manner consistent with other attendees, splashed a small portion of her drink in Cardi B’s direction. In apparent anger and without warning, Cardi B suddenly and forcefully threw her microphone directly at plaintiff,” the lawsuit stated.Woman claimed she underwent &quot;severe emotional distress&quot; following Cardi B's mic-throwing incidentAccording to the recently filed lawsuit, the alleged victim claimed that she underwent &quot;severe emotional distress, shock, humiliation, and physical injury&quot; as a result of Cardi B throwing the mic at her. Furthermore, she continued that her distress was &quot;exacerbated&quot; on learning that the microphone that allegedly struck her was sold at an auction for $99,000.The alleged victim is also suing Drai's Management Group for negligence. She claims the venue should have stopped Cardi B from performing after she reportedly threw a microphone at a DJ the night before, arguing that she was a clear risk for repeating violent behavior.In her statement to People Magazine, Jane Doe, who filed the lawsuit anonymously to avoid &quot;potential backlash,&quot; said she wanted to hold the rapper accountable for her actions &quot;as no celebrity is above the law.&quot;&quot;What has been written off as a joke by many people is actually a traumatic experience that has significantly impacted my well-being and quality of life. I am seeking justice in the hopes of holding Cardi B accountable for her misdeeds, as no celebrity is above the law,&quot; she said.According to Page Six, authorities opened a criminal battery investigation against Cardi in light of the mic-throwing incident, but the rapper faced no charges and the case was dropped due to &quot;insufficient evidence.&quot;Meanwhile, Cardi B's lawyer has issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly addressing the lawsuit, dubbing it a “transparent and pitiful attempted financial shakedown.”“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up,&quot; the attorney said.In other news, Cardi B is on track to release her highly awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19, 2025.