What are the allegations against Cardi B? Rapper moves to dismiss copyright lawsuit over 2024 track ‘Enough (Miami)’

Cardi B and her team are reportedly filing to dismiss a copyright lawsuit against her. The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, dropped Enough (Miami) in March 2024 with Atlantic Records. Soon after, Texas-based artists Sten Joddi and producer Kemikal956 filed a copyright lawsuit against her and the production company in July. They accused her of using elements from their 2021 track, Greasy Frybread.

The plaintiffs accused Cardi B of using the melody and bassline from Greasy Frybread in Enough (Miami). However, as per AllNewHipHop's report dated July 11, 2025, the WAP singer is now moving to dismiss this lawsuit.

More about Cardi B's motion to dismiss copyright lawsuit against her

In 2024, Joddi (aka Joshua Frausto) and Kemikal956 (aka Miguel Aguilar) named Atlantic Records in their lawsuit against Cardi in Texas and added claims of defamation, misappropriation, and unfair competition. According to HotNewHipHop, the duo demanded $50 million in damages and also a restraining order on further use and distribution of Enough (Miami).

However, in July 2025, Cardi's team argued that Frausto and Aguilar never registered their track, Greasy Frybread, for copyright.

“It is black-letter law that a copyright registration is required to file a federal claim… The lack of a copyright registration therefore dooms these claims too because, as noted above, a registration is required before bringing any ‘civil action for infringement of the copyright in any United States work," attorney W. Andrew Pequignot has stated in the motion to dismiss.

Frausto and Aguilar had reportedly first filed a federal copyright claim. But it didn't proceed as they hadn't registered their track in the first place. They then moved to file a common-law copyright lawsuit.

However, per Cardi's team, the state-level law is now superseded by the federal law. According to them, not only is the copyright suit invalid, but the claims for defamation, misappropriation, and unfair competition should also be dismissed as they are based on the core complaint.

Lastly, her team also claimed that since Cardi lives in New York and her labels are based in Delaware and New York, the Texas court cannot get involved anyway.

Cardi B gearing up for release of new sophomore album

On the work front, the singer is set to drop her new sophomore album, Am I The Drama? on September 19, 2025. As per the Chart Data on X, the album has already generated a huge buzz, selling over 1.5 million album units in the US by June 23. This is likely based on pre-orders and the presence of Cardi's hit tracks like WAP and UP in the new album.

On June 30, the singer also shared a trailer on her Instagram account to promote box sets for the release of Am I The Drama? It marks Cardi's first album since the release of Invasion of Privacy in April 2018.

