  • “That Beyoncé collab is secureddddd”: Fans speculate as Cardi B claims she’s collaborated with every artist she wanted on ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

“That Beyoncé collab is secureddddd”: Fans speculate as Cardi B claims she’s collaborated with every artist she wanted on ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

By Devangee
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:49 GMT
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three
Cardi B at the Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three (Image via Getty)

Cardi B's sophomore album, Am I The Drama, is set to come out on September 19, 2025, via Atlantic Records, and fans have been speculating about the track list of the album ever since it was announced on June 23, 2025, via social media

In her first-ever Mic Check interview with Apple Music on September 6, 2025, when Cardi B was asked about an artist she would want to collaborate with, she said,

"I think I collaborated with this album with everybody that I wanted."

The rapper's comment has caused a lot of speculation among fans regarding the collabs that might feature on Am I The Drama.

Some fans strongly believe that a Beyoncé collab is on the books, and they are very excited about it. As reported by Harper's Bazaar on June 23, 2025, the rapper attended Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter Tour show in Paris in an outfit inspired by the music megastar.

Here are some fan reactions about a potential Cardi B-Queen B collaboration.

Some fans have suggested pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Tyla, with some going as far as suggesting a Nicki Minaj collaboration that will "break the internet."

Cardi B talks about her new album, fame, and personal growth

In a September 3, 2025, Billboard cover interview with Carl Lamarre, Cardi B discussed her upcoming second album AM I THE DRAMA, set to arrive seven years after her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Talking about why the album is coming after such a long interval, the Grammy-winning rapper said that the time between projects was both about personal and professional changes.

"I have experienced fame, the good and the bad of fame, the hate, the jealousy, the drama, the personal life, the balancing my career with my personal life and just growing up and maturing."
Cardi B at the Paris Fashion Week in July 2025
Cardi B at the Paris Fashion Week in July 2025 (Image via Getty)

Cardi also said that the past seven years taught her to better control and understand her emotions and navigate life’s challenges with more perspective.

When asked about whether she ever doubted the album would happen, Cardi said that was never the case, and that the project was always part of her plan despite delays."

No, never. I always knew that I was going to drop a second album. It’s not even about dropping a second album."

Cardi B released limited album covers for Am I The Drama

On September 3, 2025, Deadline reported that Cardi B is releasing limited edition CDs and vinyl for Am I The Drama, featuring viral courtroom moments from her trial hearings.

The rapper had been in court after a former security guard accused her of assault during a 2018 incident at a medical office. Cardi's testimony, livestreamed by CourtTV, gained widespread attention, especially for some of her reactions and expressions in court.

According to Deadline, in one viral moment, she reportedly told the plaintiff,

"I said b***h get the f**k out my face. Why are you in my face? Why are you recording me? Ain’t you supposed to be security?"
Cardi B outside court on September 02, 2025
Cardi B outside court on September 02, 2025 (Image via Getty)

The rapper was talking about the altercation that broke out following the security personnel's recording without consent. The security personnel, Emani Eliis, accused the rapper of physical assault. Cardi denied any such allegations and was found not liable on September 2, 2025.

On September 3, 2025, the rapper announced a special Courtroom Edition of the album featuring photos from the viral clips. Fans can pre-order three CD variations for $10 each or a vinyl version for $39.98 through her official web store. They will be shipped starting September 19, the same day as the release of Am I The Drama.

