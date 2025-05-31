“It's like that tyla situation”- Netizens react as Miley Cyrus refutes viral theory claiming her ‘Flowers’ MV outfit was referencing Jennifer Lawrence

Miley Cyrus recently addressed longstanding fan speculations suggesting that her gold dress in the music video of her 2023 track Flowers was a subtle reference to actress Jennifer Lawrence. In a TikTok video recorded outside a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cyrus responded to a fan's question about the golden dress, saying she loves that dress.

Ad

The dress in question is a golden gown that Jennifer Lawrence wore to the premiere of The Hunger Games, where she starred alongside Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus' ex-husband.

Pop Base (@PopBase) shared an update of Miley Cyrus' statement on May 28, 2025, via their X page. Fans and X users reacted to the post with their thoughts on the speculations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Some fans are comparing it to a similar controversy involving pop star Tyla, where her Coachella 2025 outfit was compared to Britney Spears' stage look at the 2001 VMAs.

"It's like that tyla situation isn't it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to People on April 21, 2025, Tyla responded to a now-deleted tweet on X that drew a comparison between her Coachella 2025 outfit and Britney Spears' VMAs 2002 look. Tyla said that she "just thought the outfit was fly", but that she hadn't drawn inspiration from it.

"Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly ... no inspo."

But some X users still believe that Miley Cyrus' reply is similar to Tyla's, posting screenshots of the Tyla outfit in reply to Pop Base's post about Miley.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, many fans believe that the fan speculations over the gold dress in Miley Cyrus' Flowers music video are just "drama", and the "dress is just a dress."

"why do y’all always need drama? sometimes a dress is just a dress😭", one X user replied to the post by Pop Base.

The only similarity those dresses have is that they’re both gold, people just be reaching for ANYTHING nowadays 😭, a stan account on X commented.

Ad

Other fans praised Miley Cyrus' response, calling her an 'unproblematic queen' and appreciating the way she responded to the drama with "class and a compliment."

"Queen of shutting down drama with class and a compliment", one X user said under the post by Pop Base

"Unproblematic queen we love to see it", a X user commented.

More about Miley Cyrus' Flowers outfit controversy

Miley Cyrus sparked fan speculations after she wore a gold hooded Saint Laurent gown in the music video for her 2023 track Flowers. Fans speculated that the look was a subtle reference to Jennifer Lawrence, who was rumored to have had a fling with Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during the filming of The Hunger Games.

Ad

Fans pointed out that Miley's dress resembled Lawrence's look from the 2012 premiere of the film.

According to a People story from May 29, 2025, Miley confirmed that the rumors were false. In a TikTok where she is seen signing autographs outside Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a fan asked her if her Flowers dress was a reference to Jennifer Lawrence, to which Miley responded:

"No, but I love that dress of hers."

Ad

Jennifer Lawrence has also addressed the speculation in her appearance at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 27, 2023, where the host asked her to respond to the ongoing speculations. The actress responded, saying:

"Not true, total rumor."

Jennifer Lawrence recently starred in Die, My Love, which released in May 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More