Did Jennifer Lawrence testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A now-viral report by CelestIQ on YouTube claimed The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking, racketeering, and assault trial. The content was shared on the platform on May 25.

The post, which has amassed over 3.2K likes so far, was captioned:

"1 MINUTE AGO: Jennifer Lawrence's Courtroom Testimony JUST CONFIRMED The Diddy Rumors Were Real…"

The video claimed:

"This is the first time Jennifer Lawrence has been named as a sealed federal witness. Her identity was protected until now, not just because of her celebrity but because of what she saw, what she nearly became part of, and what she refused to be silent about even when silence was safer."

Regardless, Jennifer Lawrence was not on the witness list for Combs' federal trial. The 34-year-old actress has, in fact, never been linked with Combs to any extent. There are no documents or reports by reputed outlets that recorded any connection between Lawrence and Combs.

The OP CelestIQ also clarified in the video description:

"The content on this channel may include gossip, speculation, or dramatized interpretations of events. Viewer discretion is advised, as not all information presented is confirmed or factual."

Hence, this report can be inferred as fake. Jennifer Lawrence did not take the stand during Combs' trial.

Jennifer Lawrence did not testify in Diddy's trial

The footage at the beginning of CelestIQ's 26-minute and 20-second-long video was taken from Jennifer Lawrence's 2022 interview with Vogue. The interview, dated September 6, 2022, was titled "73 Questions With Jennifer Lawrence".

Lawrence was captured practicing mini golf during the Q&A session. In CelestIQ's video, a small snippet from the Vogue interview was added. The narration then proceeded to claim the video would delve into "the verbatim courtroom testimony from day eight of the federal trial against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

However, on Day 8 of Combs' trial, which took place on May 21, one of the mogul's former assistants, George Kaplan, took the stand.

Per the viral video, Lawrence's testimony began with her presenting a torn, hand-written letter dated 2012, where she purportedly wrote:

"To whoever's pulling the strings, this is your last warning. I won't let you buy me, I won't disappear, and I won't be the next Cassie."

According to the narration, Jennifer Lawrence was reportedly invited to a charity event in Beverly Hills. She purportedly attended the gala, hoping to score some brand campaigns.

The narration claimed a black SUV drove Lawrence to the venue, and upon arriving at the gate, her phone was taken and she was asked to sign a "release", without being offered any details.

The actress reportedly saw suited men and women in masks at the event. The attendees were purportedly not allowed to leave early. The video also claimed Jennifer Lawrence saw a girl coming out of a room crying.

Regardless, the Oscar-winning actress was never photographed at any events organized by Diddy. Nor was she documented as one of the attendees at any of these parties.

CelestIQ's bio on YouTube further reinstates the unreliable nature of the report:

"This channel presents opinions and information sourced from various platforms and does not claim absolute truth."

No factual evidence or credible news source backs the claim about Jennifer Lawrence's testimony at Diddy's trial.

