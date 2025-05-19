How many children does Jennifer Lawrence have? Die, My Love star opens up about her "extremely isolating" postpartum issues

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about experiencing postpartum struggles. During a press conference for her upcoming thriller movie, Die, My Love, at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 18, 2025, the actress talked about her character in the movie, Grace, who is a new mother who experienced postpartum depression that developed into psychosis.

Ad

Taking inspiration from her own struggles, Lawrence got candid about motherhood and the postpartum problems she had endured. She said:

"I had just had my firstborn, and there's not really anything like postpartum. It's extremely isolating, which is so interesting."

Jennifer Lawrence is a mother of two: a son named Cy, whom she welcomed with husband Cooke Maroney in 2022, and a second baby she gave birth to earlier this year. She said that she filmed Die, My Love while she was five months pregnant with her and the art gallery director's baby number two.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Hunger Games star further talked about her character in the movie and of motherhood. She said that when Lynne Ramsay, the director of Die, My Love, moved her and Robert Pattinson's character, who plays her on-screen partner, to Montana, Grace had no support system.

While her personal experience may not be the same as Grace's, who "doesn't have a community" or "her people," Jennifer Lawrence admitted that anxiety and depression can affect any mother wherever they may be. She said:

Ad

"The truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."

Die, My Love is a movie adaptation of a 2017 novel by Ariana Harwicz with the same name.

Jennifer Lawrence shares how becoming a mother "changes everything"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jennifer Lawrence has kept her personal life away from the spotlight, but during her Die, My Love press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 18, 2025, the actress got candid about motherhood and how it changed her. She said that having a baby, two for her part, "changes everything." She said:

"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible."

According to the Hunger Games actress, her kids now play a key role in every decision she has to make when it comes to her job, like when and where she works. She also expressed her shock at how having kids had made her "feel so much," which was ironic because her job had a lot to do with emotion. She also cheekily shared a bit of advice for those who want to pursue acting, saying:

Ad

"They've [kids] changed my life, obviously, for the best and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."

Robert Pattinson, who also welcomed his baby daughter with Suki Waterhouse in March last year, shared the same sentiments. He said that since he became a father, it had "reinvigorated" how he approaches his work and that it has given him "the biggest trove of energy and inspiration."

Ad

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Die, My Love premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 17, 2025, and reportedly received a 9-minute standing ovation, according to People. There is no confirmed theatrical release date for the movie yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More