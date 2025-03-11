“I was like… ‘I’m Batman?'”— When Robert Pattinson’s witty comeback to a Twilight fan left everyone laughing

Robert Pattinson is known for his ability to transition seamlessly from blockbuster franchises to indie films. Along with working with esteemed directors, his path has included a highly regarded Batman performance. His answer to a fan's misunderstanding about his career lately made news and made many laugh.

Pattinson related an incident with an immigration officer in an interview with The New York Times published on December 4, 2024. The actor ran across an immigration officer on his way to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The officer assumed he had quit acting since the Twilight franchise ended in 2012 and asked Pattinson why. Taken aback, Pattinson responded,

"I was like… 'I’m Batman?'"

His witty reply, referencing his lead role in The Batman (2022), left the officer laughing. This brief yet amusing exchange highlighted how some still primarily associate him with Twilight despite his extensive filmography.

Pattinson's witty return delighted viewers all around. Though he has been in several films since Twilight, the episode revealed that some still mostly remember him as Edward Cullen.

The airport encounter of Robert Pattinson that sparked laughter

While traveling with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse, Pattinson was stopped at passport control. The officer recognized him from Twilight and, assuming he had stopped acting, asked why he left the industry. Given Pattinson’s extensive career post-Twilight, the question surprised him. The officer asked him,

"Hey, you’re the guy from Twilight. Why’d you stop acting?"

Instead of explaining his filmography, Robert Pattinson responded with a simple yet clever reply.

The humor in his response stemmed from the contrast between Edward Cullen and Bruce Wayne. The officer found it amusing, laughing at his unexpected response.

Pattinson continues to be mostly connected with Twilight even though he has played several roles over the years. The moment underlined how some supporters still lack awareness of his career development. His sharp comment was both entertainment value and a clarifying agent.

Robert Pattinson: From Twilight to Batman

Originally performing in theater, Robert Pattinson gained recognition rapidly for his performance as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). But it was his performance as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga (2008–2012), which made him well-known all around; the series brought in over $3.3 billion globally.

After Twilight, Robert Pattinson turned to indie films. His performances in Cosmopolis (2012), Good Time (2017), and The Lighthouse (2019) established him as a serious actor outside of the teen romance subgenre and won critical praise.

Robert Pattinson starred in The Batman in 2022 and received praise for his original Bruce Wayne interpretation. Unlike earlier readings, his Batman was profoundly affected by his past and socially isolated. His performance gained him much attention and resulted in a confirmed sequel set for 2026.

Will Robert Pattinson retire after The Batman Trilogy?

During the same interview with The New York Times, Pattinson hinted at the possibility of retiring after completing The Batman trilogy. He expressed surprise at his long-lasting career and humorously remarked that he might be done after the next two films.

Pattinson has a lot of projects scheduled before any possible retirement. He recently starred in Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17. The movie shows a disposable worker on an ice planet. He is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic fantasy-action film The Odyssey.

