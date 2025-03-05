“Calling DC out in the most diabolical way” — Fans react as Robert Pattinson jokes about ‘The Batman 2’ release delay, says he’d be old by the sequel

Robert Pattinson expressed his concern over the sequel to The Batman's delay. The actor sat down with Mickey 17 co-star Naomi Ackie in an interview with Hero Magazine on March 4. While discussing The Batman, Pattinson said he hopes to start working on the sequel soon.

According to ScreenRant's report dated March 4, The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, was released in 2022. The sequel was supposed to be released in October 2025 but then had been pushed to 2026. Currently, the release has been delayed further with the probable date of release being October 1, 2027.

The 38-year-old actor is worried that he would be too old in the sequel if it kept delaying. He said in the interview,

"I f*cking hope so. I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f*cking old Batman by the sequel."

Robert Pattinson's statement was posted on X by the user @DiscussingFilms. The tweet has gone viral with more than 280,000 likes and 14,000 retweets, at the time of writing.

Robert Pattinson talking about the sequel of The Batman. [Image via X/@DiscussingFilm]

One netizen (@RPOIII) replied to the posy writing,

"Calling DC out in the most diabolical way lol."

Most netizens agreed with the actor as more comments followed.

"I’m glad the frustration with the time it takes to make let alone start filming resonates with the actors and fans." A netizen wrote on X.

"Yea, That was a really dumb move in my opinion to delay a movie if it doesn't have any problems at all the cause that. We have been waiting for the new The BATMAN and I was so pissed when I found out it was delayed so Yes they need to stop F*** playing around with people." Another netizen wrote.

"He's feeling the same way we all been feeling about this movie... It's taking too damn long. People are going to have a hard time believing it's a Year 2 Batman when he is looking 10 years older than he did in the 1st movie. They've been f*cking off for too long already." Another X user wrote.

Some netizens remarked that there are too many Batman movies. One user (@ErickKhan_) even claimed that Christian Bale is the better Batman.

"Should have made an appearance in The Penguin show. But somehow you thought that was below your skills." A netizen wrote.

"Cancel it and give the mask back to Christian Bale/Nolan where it belongs, no one wants Pattinson part 2 man," another netizen wrote on X.

"Wait which one of you is still paying to watch the umpteenth Batman motion picture?" A netizen asked.

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman: Part II will begin filming at the end of 2025

"The Batman" World Premiere - Image via Getty

According to a report in Variety dated February 13, during the world premiere of Mickey 17 in London, Robert Pattinson told the media outlet that the sequel to The Batman will begin production at the end of 2025. The actor stated that since the plot is confidential, he can't reveal much except that it is "cool." He said,

"I think at the end of the year? And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting."

According to Variety, Warner Bros. announced on December 27 last year that The Batman: Part II would be released in 2027 instead of 2026. This delay created an opening for Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Tom Cruise's upcoming untitled film, which will be released in 2026.

Robert Pattinson's latest film, Mickey 17, which is directed by Bong Joon-ho, will be released on March 7 in the U.S.

