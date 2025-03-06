"I expected more from Batman"- Fans poke fun as Robert Pattinson admits to sleeping with knives after watching horror movie

Even actors, and great ones, like Robert Pattinson, are not immune to the charms of a good, scary horror movie. As admitted by The Batman star, he was recently so scared after watching an unnamed horror movie that he fell asleep holding knives. The actor discussed this in a recent interview with GQ, where he sat down with Mickey 17 director, Bon Joon-ho.

Robert Pattinson discussed how he was not initially afraid of horror movies when he was younger, but now he prefers not watching them. He also admitted that this was quite contrary to how he thought things would go when he got older. He explained that he thought there was an intruder in his house, only for him to later theorize that it was probably just a squirrel.

This ignited some hilarious reactions on social media platforms like X, with many fans bringing in The Batman references.

One user, for instance, said:

"I expected more from Batman."

Many others added similar comments on Pattinson's confession.

"Batman is scared of horror movies 😅"- another user wrote.

"Robert Pattinson vs. a squirrel—true horror story."- another user said.

"He is scared. A man who acts and knows these things are written. What is he hiding?"- another user said.

"Remember. This is The Batman we're talking about here."- another user added.

Robert Pattinson's latest interview seems to have garnered a lot of attention after he admitted this odd thing about himself.

What did Robert Pattinson say about horror movies?

Robert Pattinson spoke with director Bon Joon-ho, with whom he recently worked in Mickey 17, in a session by GQ, where both of them discussed horror movies. But Pattinson ended up admitting that he was rather scared of watching horror movies at his age, something that he developed as he grew up.

Pattinson said:

"It’s funny because I remember I used to watch a lot of really dark stuff when I was younger and just think, like, ‘Yeah, this is cool,’...And now I’m too sensitive. I watched Henry again the other day. It really frightened me. It’s strange how you would think it would go the other way around and as you get older you become less frightened of this. I can’t watch horror movies anymore."

Adding about the incident where he believed there was an intruder in the house, Robert Pattinson elaborated:

"I had to do a meeting with a director and he’d done this horror movie and I watched it and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house...So I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives, like, waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically, like, in my neck on the couch. My girlfriend came in and she’s like, ‘What is happening? Why do you have two knives in your face?’"

While this incident does seem to be humorous, it is also understable why Pattinson felt the kind of fear he did. Perhaps a lot of fans will also be able to relate to this.

Meanwhile, Pattinson's latest movie, Mickey 17 is set to release in the United States on March 7, 2025.

