“Going to get sued for copyright now”: Netizens react as Cardi B drops "AM I THE DRAMA?" CDs featuring her viral courtroom looks

Cardi B has released new physical editions of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, featuring photos from her recent civil trial, as reported by HotNewHipHop on September 3, 2025.The CDs dropped just one day after Cardi B won her civil lawsuit against Emani Ellis, a former Beverly Hills medical office security guard, on September 2, 2025. Ellis had sought $24 million, accusing the rapper of spitting, scratching, and assaulting her in 2018. Cardi admitted to shouting obscenities during the incident but denied any physical contact.Following the verdict, Cardi announced the merchandise drop on X, saying it was by &quot;popular demand&quot; and sharing a link to her official online store.The limited edition CDs and vinyl feature Cardi B’s facial expressions from her court appearances, which went viral online. Social media users have reacted, joking about copyrights and appreciating the &quot;drama.&quot;Abbi 🎀 (✧ᴗ✧) @rekisan__LINKShe is going to get sued for copyright now😭jaime @jaime_solisLINKCardi B really knows how to keep the drama poppin'!RAM (Richard Armande Mills) @RAMRANTSLINKOkay, Cardi. Now this one got me. 😂🤣😂Meanwhile, some fans pointed out and applauded the rapper's business and marketing sense.jordan❤️‍🔥 @liverasrepLINKwe love a smart businesswoman get those sales girlConfido🫶 @ConfidoWeb3LINKYour marketing team is so smartAnd I’m sure you are the bossPublicity Brand PR @PublicityBPRLINKMarketing Genius! What she said was.... DONT WASTE MY TIME. If you attempt to do so, I AM GOING TO MAKE EVERY SECOND COUNT.More about Cardi B's courtroom merchAs reported by HotNewHipHop, the “courtroom edition” includes four physical versions of the album: three CDs and one vinyl release.Each CD has a different cover image taken from Cardi B’s court appearance. The vinyl edition features the original album cover, along with disc art showing one of her facial reactions, which is supposed to be from day two of the trial.The CDs are priced at $10.00, and the vinyl is listed at $39.98. All physical editions will be shipped starting September 19, 2025, the same day as the album Am I The Drama? officially releases.Am I The Drama? will be the rapper’s second studio album, following her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The project includes previously released singles Outside and Imaginary Playerz, as well as earlier chartbusters like Up and WAP, as reported by HotNewHipHop.More about Cardi B's lawsuit victoryCardi B has made it clear she will not tolerate any future “frivolous” lawsuits following her courtroom victory over former security guard Emani Ellis, as reported by HotNewHipHop on September 3, 2025.Cardi B on the day of the trial (Image via Getty)Speaking to reporters outside the Los Angeles courthouse after winning the civil assault case on September 2, 2025, the rapper said she was &quot;nice&quot; this time but would respond differently if sued again.&quot;This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay,&quot; she said.She also opened up about the toll the trial took on her personal life, including missing her children’s first day of school, and said that she absolutely did not lay a finger on Ellis, only shouted at her for filming without permission.&quot;I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman.&quot;The rapper also criticized the misconception that celebrities easily settle lawsuits:&quot;Don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for. I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of.&quot;Despite her frustration, the rapper urged fans not to harass or go after Ellis, saying both sides should move on. Ellis, however, plans to appeal the verdict, according to her attorney.