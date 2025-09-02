“Almost a decade after her debut is crazy” - Netizens react as Cardi B teases tour announcement for ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ 

Cardi B has once again created a buzz on the internet with her teasing of her first-ever headlining tour, tied to her long-awaited project AM I THE DRAMA?. During an Instagram Live on September 1, 2025, the rapper assured fans that the announcement was near. She added that she would move directly into rehearsals and preparations once her album rollout responsibilities were finished.“The tour announcement is coming as fast as you guys think. I’m so excited. After all of this album rollout and [finishing my] album duties, I go straight into tour prep,” she said.PopCrave shared the news on X, immediately sparking a wave of excitement, disbelief, and speculation across social media.Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKCardi B reveals that a tour announcement for ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ is coming soon.For the unversed, Cardi B, who had initially attained popularity in 2015 and dropped her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, has never headlined a tour. Therefore, the timing of her upcoming tour seemed surreal to many fans. One wrote on X:“Almost a decade after her debut is crazy”𝐁𝐄𝐘𝐒𝐔𝐒🇲🇦 @mileycyrusvibezLINK@PopCrave Almost a decade after her debut is crazyMany netizens shared similar reactions, with one deeming the rapper never headlining a tour as &quot;wild.&quot;Kristen Bridges @KristenB198997LINK@PopCrave Her first tour ever !!!! Lmaoooooo isn’t it wild she’s been out almost a decade and has never headlined a single Tourkenny jones @relientkennyLINK@PopCrave so crazy how Cardi has NEVER done a solo tour in her career and barely did an opening act tour￦ill’s @WillsooakLINK@PopCrave Let me save my money 🔥🔥However, not every remark was complimentary. Some of them mentioned Cardi's strange promotion schedule while expressing undeniable excitement.noah @_noouuhLINK@PopCrave How she not even gonna drop the album BEFORE she announces a tour...Capitán @SirTopianoLINK@PopCrave Big stages with big outfits are about to take over again.Cardi B confirms Am I The Drama? tourThough Cardi B officially announced her first-ever solo headlining tour, Am I The Drama?, via an Instagram Live, she did not share any details about when it would begin or who would be part of it.“There’s not going to be no time to waste,&quot; the rapper added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, given the timing of her announcement, the tour would commence shortly after the album's release on September 19, 2025.Cardi has already performed live at some of the most high-profile events, including the Grammys, Coachella, and the MTV Video Music Awards, often with elaborate staging and set design. Such appearances have raised expectations for her upcoming Am I The Drama? tour.Cardi B’s recent highlights ahead of Am I The Drama? tourCardi B at the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 (Image via Getty)In the months before what might be her first-ever tour as a headliner, Cardi B was in the spotlight with a series of notable appearances in 2025. On June 27 and 28, she was the headliner of LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, where she was co-headlining with FKA twigs in celebration of Pride Month.Off the concert stage, she increased her entertainment involvement by hosting WWE Summer Slam on August 2 and 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the first time the event was held for two nights.In addition to music and sports, Cardi also drew attention at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in July 2025. She stepped onto the Schiaparelli runway carrying a live crow and wrapped in cascading pearls, representing the themes of her upcoming album.Am I the Drama?, set to be released on September 19, 2025, contains 23 tracks.