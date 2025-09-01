NBA Youngboy donates $50k to charity ahead of Make America Slime Again Tour: Details explored

NBA Youngboy has reportedly donated $50,000 to two non-profits in Dallas ahead of his upcoming Make America Slime Again Tour. The rapper's fourth concert tour is set to kick off on September 1 in Dallas and consist of 45 shows in cities like Seattle, Washington, and the like. It is his first tour in five years, with the last one being the Still Flexin, Still Steppin Tour in 2020.

According to a report by HotNewHipHop, the non-profits benefiting from NBA Youngboy's donation are dedicated to promoting "peace, justice, and community transformation."

They are Manifest Freedom and Urban Specialists. The former is founded by Brittany K. Barnett and works towards the betterment of entrepreneurs and creative professionals whose lives have been affected by incarceration.

The other organization is reportedly committed to creating safer neighborhoods, controlling violence, and helping make better leaders.

As per the aforementioned source, the rapper has donated $25,000 to each organization, and the money will be utilized in "youth programs, family support, and initiatives designed to disrupt incarceration cycles."

“I just want to start this tour on something real. This is bigger than music - it’s about peace, growth, and giving people a real chance to change their lives,” commented Youngboy about the donations.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, NBA Youngboy's current net worth is around $10 million.

Exploring details about NBA Youngboy's Make America Slime Again Tour

Lil Baby & Friends - Source: Getty

NBA Youngboy's first headlining tour is slated to begin on September 1, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. The tour will feature the Make No Sense rapper alongside artists like EBK, L3, Jayboo, and DeeBaby.

While it was slated to be a 27-day tour, increasing demands forced the organizers to arrange for extra concert dates. This led to an additional 18 dates being added to the schedule.

Here is the full schedule of NBA Youngboy's Make America Slime Again Tour, with all the newly added dates:

September 1: American Airlines Center: Dallas, TX

September 2: American Airlines Center: Dallas, TX

September 5: Moody Center: Austin, TX

September 6: Toyota Center: Houston, TX

September 9: Crypto.com Arena: Los Angeles, CA

September 10: Crypto.com Arena: Los Angeles, CA

September 12: Oakland Arena: Oakland, CA

September 13: Golden 1 Center: Sacramento, CA

September 15: PHX Arena: Phoenix, AZ

September 17: Ball Arena: Denver, CO

September 20: Enterprise Center: St. Louis, MO

September 21: T-Mobile Center: Kansas City, MO

September 22: Target Center: Minneapolis, MN (ADDED SHOW)

September 24: United Center: Chicago, IL

September 25: Nationwide Arena: Columbus, OH

September 27: Barclays Center: Brooklyn, NY

September 28: TD Garden: Boston, MA

September 29: Prudential Center: Newark, NJ

October 1: Capital One Arena: Washington, DC

October 3: Wells Fargo Center: Philadelphia, PA

October 4: CFG Bank Arena: Baltimore, MD

October 6: Little Caesars Arena: Detroit, MI

October 8: Colonial Life Arena: Columbia, SC

October 9: Colonial Life Arena: Columbia, SC

October 10: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena: Jacksonville, FL

October 11: Kia Center: Orlando, FL

October 13: Kaseya Center: Miami, FL

October 15: State Farm Arena: Atlanta, GA

October 16: Bridgestone Arena: Nashville, TN

October 18: State Farm Arena: Atlanta, GA

October 19: Smoothie King Center: New Orleans, LA

October 20: Smoothie King Center: New Orleans, LA

October 22: Legacy Arena at the BJCC: Birmingham, AL

October 24: Lenovo Center: Raleigh, NC (ADDED SHOW)

October 26: Spectrum Center: Charlotte, NC (ADDED SHOW)

October 28: Toyota Center: Houston, TX (ADDED SHOW)

October 29: Frost Bank Center: San Antonio, TX (ADDED SHOW)

October 30: American Airlines Center: Dallas, TX (ADDED SHOW)

November 1: Paycom Center: Oklahoma City, OK (ADDED SHOW)

November 5: Honda Center: Anaheim, CA (ADDED SHOW)

November 6: Desert Diamond Arena: Glendale, AZ (ADDED SHOW)

November 7: Viejas Arena: San Diego, CA (ADDED SHOW)

November 9: T-Mobile Arena: Las Vegas, NV (ADDED SHOW)

November 11: Moda Center: Portland, OR (ADDED SHOW)

November 12: Climate Pledge Arena: Seattle, WA (ADDED SHOW)

Pre-sale tickets for the concert were made available starting June 4. Sales for the general public started on June 6 on LiveNation.com. Fans may also opt for add-ons like VIP Packages, special backstage tours, and other extras to elevate their experience of attending NBA Youngboy's concert.

NBA Youngboy pleaded guilty to multiple gun-related charges in 2024 and was handed a 23-month incarceration along with five years of probation. Although his release was scheduled for July 2025, Trump granted the rapper an early pardon on May 28, 2025.

NBA Youngboy thanked the POTUS in a statement, conveying his gratitude for "giving me the opportunity to keep building—as a man, as a father, and as an artist."

"Ain't he married?" - Netizens react as NBA YoungBoy claims Yaya Mayweather is pregnant in new song

