What is French Montana’s net worth? Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra flaunts $1.1M engagement ring as couple celebrate betrothal

Rapper French Montana and Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have announced their engagement, sharing photographs of the occasion on Instagram on Friday, August 29, 2025.The post featured Mahra wearing a custom engagement ring designed by Eric the Jeweler of Mavani &amp; Co., valued at approximately $1.1 million, according to a press release. The ring has an 11.53-carat GIA emerald-cut diamond, flanked by smaller stones on a silver band. A post from the jeweler’s Instagram account confirmed the ring’s design and value. Montana, 40, commented on the post with a sparkle emoji.French Montana, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, proposed to Sheikha Mahra, 31, in June 2025, shortly after he appeared on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, according to a report by Us Weekly. Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.French Montana’s career and net worthFrench Montana, born Karim Kharbouch on November 9, 1984, in Rabat, Morocco, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, as aforementioned. He began his career on the South Bronx mixtape circuit in the early 2000s. He gained recognition with the self-produced DVD series Cocaine City, documenting street culture and emerging hip-hop artists.In 2008, he founded Coke Boys Records, launching the careers of Chinx and Lil Durk. In 2012, he signed a joint venture with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music Group. His debut studio album, Excuse My French, was released in 2013. The album included the platinum single Pop That, featuring Rick Ross, Drake, and Lil Wayne.French Montana and Drake at a brand event in 2017 (Image via Getty)French Montana’s second album, Jungle Rules (2017), included the global hit Unforgettable with Swae Lee, which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified diamond. Subsequent albums include Montana (2019) and They Got Amnesia (2021).In 2022, he released a collaborative project with producer Harry Fraud titled Montega. He has also released mixtapes such as Mac &amp; Cheese 5 (2024) and Coke Boys 6 (2023).French Montana is recognized as the most-streamed African-born artist and the first to receive a diamond-certified single from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Beyond music, he has been involved in philanthropic projects, particularly healthcare initiatives in Uganda and Morocco.Real estate and investmentsAccording to Celebrity Net Worth, French Montana has made multiple real estate investments. In 2013, he purchased a 1.4-acre estate in Pequannock, New Jersey, for $995,000. The property features a 6,000-square-foot mansion. He listed it for $1.4 million in 2018 but did not sell.In 2016, he purchased an 8,000-square-foot home in Calabasas, California, from Selena Gomez for $3.3 million. He spent approximately $400,000 on renovations, including a recording studio in the guest house. The property was listed in 2020 for $6.6 million and sold in September 2021 for $5 million.In December 2020, French Montana bought a property in Hidden Hills, California, for $8.42 million from NBA player Paul George, who originally sought $9.5 million. Montana listed the home in June 2022 for $22.75 million. In October 2024, he purchased a 7,300-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Golden Beach, Miami, for $22 million.French Montana was previously married to Deen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014. He also dated reality star Khloé Kardashian from 2013 to 2014. In a 2019 interview with Haute Living, he said of his relationship with Kardashian,“The love was real… friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it. Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close.”Sheika Mahra finalized her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in July 2024. She announced the divorce via Instagram, using a statement that appeared to invoke the Islamic practice of triple talaq.Arabian Royal Ag @ArabianRoyalAgLINKHH Sheikha Mahra has truly turned a new chapter with grace and empowerment! After her highly publicized divorce made headlines globally, she now redefines her journey by launching her own perfume, aptly named “Divorce.”No additional details about the couple’s relationship timeline or wedding plans have been disclosed.