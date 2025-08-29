"Taking after their mom": Perez Hilton reacts after Khloe Kardashian & Kim Kardashian get "pretty sketchy" unapproved stem cell treatment in Mexico

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s latest beauty venture. In an article published on his website on August 29, 2025, Hilton highlighted how the Kardashian sisters seemed to be following in the footsteps of their mother, Kris Jenner.&quot;OMG! Khloe nand Kim Kardashian are doing whatever it takes for beauty… and pain relief!… Guess they’re both taking after their mom, Kris Jenner‘s example and trying to avoid aging at all costs!,&quot; Hilton wrote.Just two days earlier, on August 27, 2025, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of pictures on Instagram documenting her stem cell treatment in Mexico.The Kardashians star described her experience traveling for the procedure, adding that “no one likes a gatekeeper.” The carousel of images also included her sister Kim Kardashian, the doctor who performed the treatment, and photos and video clips of medical equipment used during the process.Hilton weighed in on Khloe’s post, pointing out that both sisters “underwent UNAPPROVED stem cell treatment” to gain “anti-aging” benefits.&quot;Whoa! She had to travel to Mexico for the procedure because it’s not FDA-approved in the States. Man, that’s pretty sketchy,&quot; Hilton remarkedWhat else Perez Hilton say about Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kim Kardashian’s latest stem cell treatment?From L to R: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton reported on Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s latest foray into stem cell treatments, drawing attention to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post on August 27, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her post, Khloe made an honest disclosure about “all her cosmetic work.&quot; She revealed having undergone a Muse stem cell treatment under the care of Dr. Adeel Khan, openly acknowledging her interest in alternative wellness therapies.Explaining her decision, Khloe Kardashian wrote:&quot;I received a Muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Khan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week, so having something to help with recovery, inflammation, and overall wellness is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk).”Hilton noted that, according to the Cleveland Clinic, stem cells were unique in their ability to self-renew and create specialized cells. While they were currently used to treat blood cancers and related disorders, research was still ongoing to determine their effectiveness in other conditions.Commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s decision to use stem cell treatment for wellness and its anti-aging benefits, Hilton remarked that &quot;clearly Khloe was sold on the idea they could fix her up!&quot;In her Instagram post, the Good American founder also shared her enthusiasm for the clinic where she underwent the treatment, revealing its name to be &quot;Eterna.”Hilton then added details about Eterna in his article. Referring to the company’s website, he described MuseCells™ as offering “unmatched healing potential,” with the ability to transform into tissues the body needs for repair and rejuvenation.&quot;MuseCells are next-generation stem cells with the unique ability to transform into the exact tissue your body needs to repair and regenerate. More than just supportive–these cells become the solution. From cellular repair to whole-body rejuvenation, MuseCells™ offer unmatched healing potential,&quot; Hilton added, citing from the Eterna website.Still, the podcaster cautioned that there was much more research needed before such stem-cell-based wellness treatments could be considered totally safe.Khloe Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)Nonetheless, he added that given the fact that Khloe Kardashian posted about getting the treatment done now, even though it still needed more research, showed that she thought it was &quot;totally fine.&quot;He further added that in Khloe’s aforementioned Instagram post, the Kardashian wrote that she was in “awe of the science” and so “hopeful for the future.” She also expressed her dream of one day making treatments like this “accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.”Perez Hilton also added how Khloe Kardashian further acknowledged the “privilege” of being able to travel for advanced care, admitting she felt “so blessed” to receive it. The podcaster also noted that, based on what Khloe had written in her post, this “won’t be her last time” getting the treatment. As per her post, she would be “coming back soooooooon” as she had “fallen in love with stem cells.”Hilton also pointed out that Kim Kardashian joined Khloe for the stem cell treatment.Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)He further added that Kim Kardashian had previously revealed in an August 8 Instagram post that she had been exploring stem cell therapy for pain relief.Describing her journey, she had explained in that post how two years earlier, while “lifting weights”, she tore her shoulder and was left in “debilitating pain”. After trying everything she could to find relief, she learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna.&quot;I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since,&quot; Kim Kardashian wrote in her postEncouraged by that success, Kim explained that she later returned to address chronic back pain.&quot;The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough – it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,&quot; she explained via her postReferring to Kim Kardashian’s explanation, Perez Hilton remarked that the results of the stem cell treatment were so “amazing” and worked so fast for Kim Kardashian that she had gone “back for more.”However, he pointed out that Kim Kardashian herself had “cautioned fans” from following her treatment plan blindly, urging them to consult medical professionals first before opting for a medical procedure.Hilton stated that the reason behind his caution was that, despite its apparent effectiveness for both Kardashian sisters, the stem cell treatment was “still an unapproved treatment, after all!”Kim Kardashian, while exploring new wellness treatments, remains focused on her business ventures, including her shapewear and loungewear brand, Skims, and her skincare line, SKKN by Kim.On her part, Khloe Kardashian is currently busy hosting her video podcast Khloe in Wonder Land on YouTube.