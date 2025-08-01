“It was so draining”: Khloe Kardashian reacts to her reunion with ex-husband, Lamar Odom, after 9 years

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her reunion with ex-husband Lamar Odom during the July 31, 2025, episode of her Khloe in Wonderland podcast. The Good American co-founder shed light on the deeply psychological toll of reconnecting with Lamar after nine years.

"I will say for me…meeting with Lamar—it was so draining. I needed a few days to recover emotionally and that was more I think my subconscious just was through the ringer for that," Khloe said.

Khloe and Lamar’s romance began in August 2009, leading to marriage just a month later. However, their relationship soon deteriorated amid infidelity rumors and Lamar’s well-documented battles with substance abuse.

In 2013, Khloe filed for divorce, but the proceedings were paused after Lamar Odom suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015. The divorce was ultimately finalized in 2016, after which Khloe began dating Tristan Thompson.

As per The U.S. Sun (Feb 6, 2025), the premiere of season 6 of The Kardashians on Hulu featured a meeting between Khloe and Lamar. Referring to this meeting during her podcast, Khloe explained that it was her first time seeing Lamar in almost a decade, describing the meeting as an "out-of-body experience." She also noted that certain details from the encounter brought back painful memories.

Khloe recounted how Lamar had shown up late to their reunion. This detail reminded her of his toxic patterns from the time they were married.

"When I was married to Lamar and he was in the height of a lot of the toxic things he was doing to himself, Lamar would be late. He would be sweating, there was a lot of signs of what he was doing," Khloe said.

She explained:

"When he showed up late—I’m not saying he was using drugs—I’m just saying if he was organically late, these things triggered something in me where it threw me back to when we were married."

Additionally, Khloe acknowledged that there were legitimate reasons for the “things” that were happening (like Malika's AC being broken). But at the time, it “triggered” her a lot.

What else did Khloe Kardashian say about her reunion with Lamar Odom?

Khloe Kardashian with Lamar Odom (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Khloe Kardashian explained how the emotionally charged reunion with Lamar Odom caused her to go into “protection mode.”

"I think I automatically went into protection mode, and I needed to protect myself. And I sort of blacked out, and I was in autopilot… I was like, I got to protect myself. This is the way I’m going to do it... just be an autopilot," Khloe added.

She further revealed that the actual meeting with Lamar Odom lasted between four and four-and-a-half hours, although the series only aired about 30 minutes of footage. Emphasizing how emotionally heavy and drawn-out the conversation had been, she claimed that the meeting was "long" to four-and-a-half hours for her.

Describing the surreal nature of seeing Lamar again, Khloe admitted that it felt both familiar and distant at the same time.

"It was sad because he was so strange to me. Like he was so I didn't know him, but yet I knew him so well. I didn't think I would feel that awkward around someone that I've known so deeply and so well," Khloe explained.

She also shared that her intention for the meeting wasn’t about seeking closure. Instead, it was a gesture of respect, aimed at returning Lamar’s belongings and giving him a sense of resolution. She explained that she didn’t feel the need to revisit their past emotionally. Her focus was on practicality and boundaries.

Despite the initial awkwardness, Khloe stated that she wouldn’t be opposed to meeting Lamar again. However, she would prefer a "more private setting" to better gauge how the conversation might unfold.

The Good American co-founder described the entire encounter with Lamar Odom as "one of the strangest experiences" she’s ever had. She added it was "hard to put that into words" because there were "no more words left to say with that." For her, it was "just all feeling."

During the episode, Khloe also pushed back against criticism she faced following the reunion. She emphasized that she didn’t put Lamar Odom in a situation he didn’t want to be in.

"I hear that people are like, 'Oh, she ambushed him with cameras.' He knew about the cameras. He actually picked the time, picked all of that stuff. He was very happy and fine with the cameras being there," Khloe Kardashian added.

Khloe Kardashian is currently focused on motherhood. She is co-parenting her two children, True and Tatum Thompson, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Alongside parenting, she now hosts her own podcast, Khloe in Wonderland.

In recent years, Lamar Odom has launched the Odom Wellness Treatment Centers, a rehabilitation initiative aimed at helping others battling addiction (as per NBC).

