"Why do kids f**king go to school?": Kourtney Kardashian tells Khloe Kardashian the school system is "dated"

Kourtney Kardashian Baker was the latest guest on her sister Khloé Kardashian's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast.

The Reality TV stars explored some of their "best and worst memories" together. Kourtney also revisited her feud, with her sisters, citing that it led to the beginning of her seeking therapy on Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonder Land.

During the interview, titled "Boundaries, Blended Families, & Brutal Honesty," Kourtney, the mother of four, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, Reign, 10, and Rocky, 1, seemingly sharing her opinion on the current education system.

"There’s ways we function as a family that … it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family," Kourtney Kardashian stated.

She continued by rhetorically asking why children need to physically attend school in this generation, calling the concept "dated".

"Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f**king go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated," Kourtney continued.

Khloé Kardashian poses with the award at the annual German Perfume Award Duftstars at Rheinterrasse on May 08, 2025, in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Image via Getty/Andreas Rentz)

Khloé Kardashian interjected in agreement, adding that she too prefers homeschooling over traditional school systems. Kourtney then cites that her children send her videos, at times, of successful people whose "kids never go to school," which seemingly led to her claiming:

"And then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’ Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything."

"I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is" - Kourtney Kardashian Baker gets "brutally honest" on Khloé Kardashian's podcast

On the latest episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kourtney Kardashian Baker spoke on how she started "challenging" norms when speaking with her sister, stating:

"I would..kind of started challenging the ways that we did things, sometimes the way that we just all function. Well, I feel like I love to just go against the grain, I think," Kourtney replies.

Khloé continues by asking Kourtney if she "truly" feels the way she does or if it's just her being different. The Lemme founder responded back, stating:

"No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is. For me, there’s so many ways. There’s ways we function as a family that…it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family."

Kourtney and Khloé then discuss the current education system, where they appear to agree that traditional schooling is more "dated" as compared to home schooling.

Kourtney shares three of her children - sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope, with her ex-husband Scott Disick. In 2023, she gave birth to her first son, Rocky, with Travis Barker.

Travis is a father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

(L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify on February 07, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Daniel Boczarski)

During her interview, Kourtney Kardashian Barker also reportedly spoke on her parenting style with Travis Barker, claiming they've been using an "attachment style parenting" for their son Rocky Barker.

Kourtney explains that this method involves not separating from her son for the "first three years" of his life, citing it helps nurture her child's attachment.

