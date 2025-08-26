"Very big heart!": Perez Hilton reacts after Khloe Kardashian opens up about inviting ex-husband Lamar Odom to her place

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton recently commented on Khloe Kardashian's feelings about reuniting with her ex-husband Lamar Odom during an episode of The Kardashians. Khloe met the former NBA star in a February episode of the show, but she shared her thoughts on the encounter during the July 30 episode of her podcast, Khloé In Wonderland.

Perez Hilton, who often covers the Kardashians in his blog and podcast, discussed Khloe's comments in his recent blog. While sharing his blog on X on August 26, Hilton wrote,

"#KhloeKardashian has a very big heart!"

In season six of The Kardashians, which premiered in February 2025, Khloe Kardashian invited her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, to hand over some of his belongings. The two met almost a decade after their 2016 divorce. Hilton summarized their meeting in his blog and wrote,

"In the episode, the pair’s reunion after so many adversities together — and so many years apart — was, uh, kinda uncomfortable. And not only that, but Lamar apparently kept on messaging herafter they filmed. But looking back on it now, Khloé is saying she doesn’t regret it! Even if it was a little strange…"

What did Khloe Kardashian say about meeting Lamar Odom on camera?

In the July 30 episode of her podcast, Khloe said that meeting Lamar Odom after a long time was "emotionally draining" for her. She added that seeing her ex after 10 years, and that too in front of the camera, brought many factors into play. The reality TV star said that she "wanted" to hand over her belongings to Odom but was ready to meet him "again in a more private setting."

“After the fact of meeting with Lamar, it was so draining. I needed a few days to recover. I think that was more my subconscious was just through the wringer, but one of the strangest experiences,” Khloe Kardashian said.

Khloe also addressed the allegation of "ambushing" her ex-husband with cameras. She claimed that Lamar was aware of the setting in which they were going to reunite. She stated that it was Lamar Odom who "picked the time," and he was "very happy and fine" meeting her in front of cameras.

Khloe recalled that Lamar was late when he met her in February. She said that this brought back some old memories.

“When I was married to Lamar and he was in the height of the toxic things that he was doing to himself, Lamar would be late [and] he would be sweating. There would be a lot of signs of what he was doing, so when he showed up late — I’m not saying he was doing drugs — these things triggered something in me,” Khloe said.

Khloe Kardashian recalled that during a more than four-hour-long episode, her ex-husband was "so strange" to her despite her knowing him "so well."

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom met in 2009 and got married the same year. The two even starred in a reality TV show, Khloé & Lamar, in 2011 to give a look into their lives. In 2013, Khloe filed for divorce from the former NBA player. However, the divorce wasn't finalized for three years due to various reasons. The two officially separated in December 2016.

