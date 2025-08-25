"Seriously?!?!": Perez Hilton blasts Oklahoma parents after their 11-year-old daughter gives birth without medical help

In a new blog post on August 24, podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reported on an Oklahoma couple who was arrested after their 11-year-old daughter gave birth without medical help. Hilton stated that Dustin Walker and Cherie Walker, an Oklahoma couple, had been charged with felony child neglect after their 36-week pregnant daughter gave birth to a baby at home without any assistance. Perez Hilton pointed out that the girl did not get any prenatal care, as her parents reportedly had no idea she was pregnant. Reacting to this, Hilton wrote,&quot;Seriously?!?!&quot;Hilton, in his blog, shared that the Muskogee County assistant district attorney Janet Hutson told the media that the case came to light on August 16 after the girl was taken to the hospital following the birth of a baby at home without medical professionals present. He reported that Dustin Walker and Cherie Walker are in jail with $100,000 bonds.Southern FFA Family @FFAFamilyLINKCherie Weaver’s mother, Michelle, insists they didn’t know the 11 year old was pregnant. She also says the father of the baby is a 12 year old she used to babysit. If true, she wasn’t a very good babysitter.Hilton shared in his blog that the home where the girl was living had no running water for years and was occupied by six children, pets, and two adults. According to local authorities, the girl and other children in the house were removed. Concluding his blog, Perez Hilton called this situation &quot;crazy&quot; and expressed his sympathy for the girl.&quot;So crazy. And so, so sad... That poor little girl… and that poor newborn baby,&quot; the blogger said.What more did Perez Hilton report in his blog?Citing a report from KOKI News, Hilton stated that the girl hadn't seen a doctor in over a year. He also included a statement from attorney Janet Hutson, which read,“I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth. And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.”Hilton noted that KOTV reported a neighbor claimed the family had been living without running water for the &quot;last two or three years.&quot; According to the blog, the district attorney's office pressed &quot;child neglect charges&quot; due to the &quot;awful living conditions&quot; and because the young child gave birth without medical assistance. “This child is traumatized. She’s been through a horrific ordeal. I mean, not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life,” Hutson said.Citing Janet Hutson, Perez Hilton stated that the paternity tests had been started and the results would take several weeks to finalize. Hilton included a statement from a woman named Michelle, who claimed to be the grandmother of the 11-year-old girl. Michelle reportedly hinted at a boy whom she said was the father of the newborn baby. The statement from the blog read,“[The father is] 12-year-old that I used to babysit. She keeps telling everybody that it was him. They got curious. That’s all I know.”Perez Hilton also stated on his blog that Michelle defended the girl's parents, saying that the arrested couple &quot;love those children&quot; and are not &quot;monsters&quot; as people portray. The woman also tried to explain the alleged unhygienic condition of the home, stating that it &quot;sometimes&quot; gets dirty because of the animals living there.Perez Hilton highlighted that the assistant district attorney told the media that the girl and other children in the home were &quot;homeschooled&quot; and had very limited interaction with doctors and other stakeholders who could have identified the situation earlier.Also read: &quot;Great idea!&quot;: Perez Hilton reacts after TikToker reveals she has framed a chunk of her dead husband's skin - Details explored