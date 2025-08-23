Was Erik Menendez denied parole? Perez Hilton breaks down why the decision was “absolutely correct” in his opinion

Erik Menendez has been serving a prison sentence for the last 35 years, along with his brother Lyle. The two brothers, who fatally shot their parents in 1989, became eligible for parole after their May 2025 resentencing. On August 21, Erik Menendez appeared before the parole board but was denied parole, citing his behavior in prison, as reported by Reuters. Now Erik can apply for parole after three years.

Ad

People's interest in the Menendez brothers' case reignited after a documentary based on their lives aired on Netflix. Lyle and Erik Menendez claimed that they were abused by their parents, and hence, many have been supporting their release. However, the parole board had a different opinion.

Jennifer Coffindaffer @CoffindafferFBI Erik Menendez was denied parole yesterday. I am so glad the board, who is privy to all of the evidence, saw through the smoke and mirrors and looked at the actual facts. Erik and Lyle reloaded their shotguns and shot their mother in the face, and shot the back of their

Ad

Trending

Now, podcaster Perez Hilton has reacted to the news. In his August 22 YouTube video, while reporting what the parole commissioner said, Hilton agreed with the parole board. The board accused Erik Menendez of drug smuggling, inappropriate behavior with visitors, and violence.

"All right. The parole board was absolutely correct here... So basically, he broke rule after rule after rule after rule. Yeah, that definitely did not help him with the parole board," Hilton said.

Ad

The Menendez brothers' clemency plea is pending before California Governor Gavin Newsom. Hilton noted that it is "unlikely" that the brothers get clemency from the governor.

"He [Lyle] and Erik could still get a reprieve from Governor Gavin Newsom. The California governor could grant both of them pardons or clemency, but given what we know now, I think that might be unlikely. So, I agree with the parole board's decision. Do you?" Hilton stated.

Ad

Perez Hilton broke down why Erik Menendez was denied parole

Ad

On August 22, the podcaster explained why the parole board denied Erik Menendez parole. Hilton said Erik had a 10-hour parole board meeting, but was rejected for several reasons.

"The parole board based its decision on multiple factors, including his behavior in prison, burglaries he participated in before the murders, and the offing of his mother," Hilton said.

Perez Hilton further read the statement of the Parole Commissioner Robert Barton, who said that the killing of the mother showed "lack of empathy and reason" on Erik's part. The commissioner said that he could have "left his parents" rather than killing them.

Ad

Hilton highlighted Erik Menendez's comment on why he killed his mother.

"I saw my mother and my father as one person after I learned that she knew about the father's sexual abuse," Hilton quoted Menendez.

Perez Hilton further reported that the commissioner cited Erik Menendez's behavior in prison as the primary reason for parole denial, rather than the "seriousness of the crime."

"Contrary to your supporters' beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner, and frankly, we find that a little disturbing," the commissioner said.

Ad

Hilton explained that the commissioner also highlighted Menendez's inappropriate behavior with visitors and drug smuggling. The board also noted the "illegal use" of a cellphone by Menendez inside prison. The parole board told Menendez that they found that he poses an "unreasonable risk to public safety."

Perez Hilton noted that Erik's father's sister, Teresita Menendez-Baralt, was also present at the parole hearing and said that she had "fully forgiven" Erik.

Elder brother, Lyle Menendez, was also denied parole on Friday, August 22.

Also read: How long were the Menendez Brothers in prison? Zack Peter explains how many were rooting for them after Netflix documentary amid their resentencing

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More