How long were the Menendez Brothers in prison? Zack Peter explains how many were rooting for them after Netflix documentary amid their resentencing

On May 13, 2025, the Menendez brothers were resentenced to 50 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. According to the New York Times, on July 2, 1996, Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents. The Menendez brothers have spent over 35 years in prison.

Ad

Reacting to the resentencing, social media personality Zack Peter took to X on May 13. He said that Netflix's recent TV series and documentary based on the brothers piqued public interest and helped court officials revisit the Menendez brothers' case.

"I think there was just a new resurgence after the Ryan Murphy series on Netflix, Monsters. I think a lot of people then became reinvested in their case and were fighting to get them freed from prison," he said.

Ad

Trending

In September 2024, Netflix released season 2 of the TV series Monster, created by Ryan Murphy, titled The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. In October 2024, a documentary featuring the Menendez brothers was also released on Netflix.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about the Menendez brothers' case

As per TIME, on August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were 21 and 18, respectively, shot and killed their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez. The Menendez brothers were arrested in 1990.

The brothers' defense lawyers alleged that they had acted out of self-defense and were driven to murder due to their father s*xually abusing them and their mother emotionally abusing them and enabling José.

Ad

Meanwhile, prosecutors contended that the brothers murdered their parents to become beneficiaries of their $14 million estate. Their first trial in 1994 resulted in a mistrial because the jury could not reach a verdict.

On July 2, 1996, the Menendez brothers were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lyle and Erik (Image via Getty)

As reported by the New York Times, on May 13, 2025, Judge Michael V. Jesic of the Los Angeles Superior Court resentenced the brothers to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Judge Jesic declared,

Ad

"This was an absolutely horrific crime. I’m not suggesting they should be released. That’s not for me to decide. I do believe they have done enough over the last 35 years to get that chance.”

According to TIME, the Menendez brothers attended their hearing via live video stream. They expressed remorse for their actions and apologized for the murders. Lyle Menendez apologized to his family, stating,

Ad

“I lied to you and forced you into a spotlight of public humiliation. I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification. … Today, 35 years later, I am deeply ashamed of who I was.”

Erik followed his brother, stating,

“I had to stop being selfish and immature to really understand what my parents went through in those last moments. You did not deserve what I did to you, but you inspire me to do better.”

Ad

Menendez brothers 1989 (Image via Getty)

The brothers' cousin, Anamaria Baralt, spoke in their favor at the hearing and asked the judge for their immediate release. She said that they were "universally forgiven by our family.”

Ad

After the brothers were resentenced, their family members were seen celebrating. Baralt told the New York Times she had "tears of joy" all day. Their cousin Tamara Goodell expressed that this was "something their grandmother had fought for for 35 years."

According to Al Jazeera, the brothers were resentenced under California's youthful offender statute, which makes them immediately eligible for parole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More