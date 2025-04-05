How to watch TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview? All viewing options explored

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview is an exclusive interview that features Lyle and Erik Menendez, convicted in 1989 for the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview will air on FOX on Monday, April 7, 2025. The interview will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Viewers can also watch it on Fox.com, Tubi, and various On Demand platforms.

As per a BBC report dated February 27, 2025, the Menendez Brothers have long claimed that they killed their parents not for money, but because of years of physical and s*xual abuse. They have also claimed that their parents have abused them since childhood.

As mentioned by ABC News on March 17, 2025, currently Lyle and Erik are serving life sentences in a California prison, after being convicted without the possibility of parole.

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview - All streaming options explored

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview is set to air on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9 pm EST, on FOX. The interview will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Hulu offers an ad-supported streaming plan at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with a special rate for students at $1.99 per month. Their no-ads plan is available at $18.99 per month. Hulu also provides Live TV options, starting at $82.99 per month and up to $95.99 per month.

However, viewers can also watch TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview on several on-demand platforms, which include:

Cox Contour TV

DIRECTV

DISH

fuboTV

Optimum

Spectrum

Verizon FiOS

XFINITY.

Netflix previously adapted the Menendez brothers' case

The Menendez Brothers' case is one of the most talked-about in the United States of America, where Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of killing their parents in 1989.

As per ABC News (March 17, 2025), the brothers stated that this murder was not done for money, but because of s*xual and physical abuse since childhood. The jury could not reach a conclusion in the first trial.

However, in the second trial (1996), both were reportedly sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, as per the BBC (February 27, 2025).

According to ABC News (March 17, 2025), in 2018, the brothers reunited in prison after many years, and in 2023, they petitioned to reopen the case based on new evidence. This includes a statement from a boy band member and a letter written by Erik Menendez, which may support the abuse allegations.

In 2024, the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story brought the case back into the spotlight, particularly among younger audiences. However, in October, several family members asked the District Attorney to commute their sentences, as per ABC News (March 17, 2025).

The case has recently come back into the spotlight and regained public attention. A resentencing hearing is scheduled for March, which could reportedly lead to a decision on commutation or release.

In TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview, Lyle and Erik Menendez talk about how they would live their lives if they were released from prison and what they would like to contribute to society.

The interview also features the Menendez brothers' lawyer, the detective who solved the case, and an inmate the brothers helped release.

