Erik Menendez hospitalized for "serious medical condition," Perez Hilton claims it is "not a get out of jail card!"

Erik Menendez, who is serving a prison sentence alongside his brother Lyle Menendez, was recently hospitalized due to a medical condition. The Menendez brothers, who were sentenced to life in prison in 1996, became eligible for parole following a resentencing in May 2025. Their parole hearing is scheduled for next month.Weeks before their parole hearing, Erik's attorney Mark Geragos informed TMZ in an interview on July 22, 2025, that his client was hospitalized for a &quot;serious medical condition.&quot; Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reported on this situation in his blog. On July 30, Hilton shared the blog on X and wrote:&quot;#ErikMenendez has kidney stones. And that's not a get out of jail card!&quot;In his blog titled, Erik Menendez Hospitalized—He May NEVER Go Back To Prison, Hilton reported about Erik's health condition, citing the TMZ interview.&quot;According to TMZ, the younger Menendez brother is currently in the hospital for what his lawyer Mark Geragos said was a 'serious medical condition'. Sounds scary — but the outlet was able to confirm the convicted killer is in fair condition — despite a raging battle with kidney stones,&quot; Hilton wrote.Hilton further reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom was considering Menendez's health and could possibly grant him a temporary release from prison through prison furlough. He wrote that there was a chance that Erik might not go to jail again if the governor granted him this release before the parole hearing.&quot;If the governor decides this is appropriate, there’s a chance it could be long enough for Erik to reach his parole hearing that’s coming up for him and his brother Lyle next month. If they’re granted parole, well… Erik just won’t go back behind bars!&quot; Hilton wrote.Hilton continued that the release completely depended on the governor's decision. However, he added that Newsom was &quot;pretty sympathetic&quot; towards the Menendez Brothers.According to E! News, Erik Menendez's stepdaughter, Talia Menendez, shared a health update about her father via an Instagram Story on July 23. She revealed that Erik had developed major kidney stones and had undergone two successful surgeries. However, she added that a third surgery would also be necessary.Lyle and Erik Menendez are eligible for parole after the May 2025 resentencingThe Menendez brothers killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. Lyle and Erik Menendez, who had served 35 years in prison, were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to life without parole. The brothers claimed that they killed their parents in self-defense and alleged that their parents had abused them physically, s*xually, and emotionally for years.In May 2025, a resentencing hearing was concluded in a Los Angeles court, and the judge reduced their life sentence to 50 years. As a result, Lyle and Erik Menendez are eligible for parole under California's youthful offender law, as they both were under the age of 26 at the time of the crime.&quot;I do believe they've done enough in the past 35 years that they should get that chance,&quot; the judge said during the resentencing hearing.The brothers accepted their crime, apologized for it, and expressed a desire to work with s*x abuse victims if given a chance outside the prison.The California parole board will consider their parole, for which a hearing is scheduled for August 22. A separate clemency plea is also pending with Governor Gavin Newsom.