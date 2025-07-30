When is ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ releasing? Perez Hitlon criticizes movie’s trailer, claims it “looks like a freaking video game”

James Cameron has released the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the Avatar series. Three years after the release of The Way of Water, the latest movie will be released on December 19, 2025.

Ad

This film introduces a new tribe, the Fire People, that thrives on the edge of volcanoes. Jake Sully's family will fight the new fiery clan. The trailer of the third sequel of Avatar fetched mixed reactions from people.

Ad

Trending

Pop culture commentator and podcaster, Perez Hilton, has now commented on the movie trailer in his July 29 YouTube video. Hilton didn't seem too impressed by the trailer. He called out the movie, saying it looks like a "video game."

"James Cameron just released the trailer for his new film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Did any of you watch the trailer for part three of Avatar that comes out at the end of this year? Um, it looks awful. It looks so bad. It looks like a freaking video game. Like, I don't want to watch a video game in the movie theater. Like, I want to watch a movie in the movie theater. Hard pass," Hilton said.

Ad

More about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ad

Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to hit theaters on December 19 this year, brings a new clan into the story. Just like the second installment of the Avatar series, The Way of Water, introduced the aquatic Metkayina tribe of Pandora, the upcoming movie features a new Na'vi clan, the Ash People.

The clan is led by a fearsome antagonist named Varang. The new villain controls fire and plays havoc in the realm of Pandora. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Sully family and Metkayina tribe will come together to face Varang.

Ad

James Cameron hinted at the new characters and the new realm at the D23 event in 2024. During Disney's fan club event, the filmmaker provided a preview of what fans can expect from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

"It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love. There are new characters; there's one especially we think you're going to love, or maybe I should say love to hate," Cameron said at the presentation.

Ad

He continued,

"And as always, you know, there are new cultures and settings and creatures and new biomes, and you'll see a lot more Pandora, the planet that you never saw before."

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are returning as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. Oona Chaplin will play Varang.

Before the public release of the trailer on July 28, it was exclusively released to CinemaCon attendees in April this year.

Ad

The Avatar series has remained one of the biggest commercial successes. The 2009 Avatar still stands as the highest-grossing movie worldwide. The 2022 The Way of Water is third on the list, following Avengers: Endgame. Both Avatar movies earned more than $2 billion in revenue. The fourth and fifth parts of the Avatar will be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Also read: "Losing $40M a year" — Megyn Kelly alleges shocking reason behind Stephen Colbert's firing, claims Trump wasn't involved

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More