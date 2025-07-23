What is Erik Menendez’s medical condition? Perez Hilton scoffs at murder convict’s lawyer appealing for furlough over seemingly minor treatment

Perez Hilton recently reacted to reports that Erik Menendez's lawyer is appealing for furlough after his client was diagnosed with a "serious medical condition."

For those unfamiliar, in 1996, Erik and his brother Lyle Menendez were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder their parents, Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez and Jose Menendez, at their mansion in Beverly Hills on August 20, 1989.

The brothers were given a new sentence of 50 years to life in prison in May 2025, which made them eligible for parole after spending 35 years behind bars, per ABC News.

However, before their parole hearing on August 21 and 22, Erik Menendez's attorney, Mark Geragos, told TMZ that his client is undergoing treatment for a "serious condition," and should be granted a medical furlough before the hearing.

"It’s a serious condition. I just think he should be parole furloughed, I think is the proper term, and he could be medically furloughed in advance of the hearing so that he can work with the parole attorney and get up to speed and be ready and do it and give it his best shot. I think that it’s the only fair and equitable thing to do," Geragos said.

On Tuesday, July 22, the outlet reported that Erik is undergoing treatment for kidney stones. Reacting to the news, Perez Hilton took to his YouTube channel on July 23, expressing skepticism about the seriousness of the condition.

"He's got kidney stones. Kidney stones. So dumb. So dumb. That's not a serious condition. Am I mistaken? Are kidney stones a serious condition? So dumb," Hilton stated.

Meanwhile, Mark Geragos confirmed that Erik Menendez has been receiving treatment from Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

Lyle and Erik Menendez resentenced to 50 years to life in prison

Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez and Jose Menendez were shot multiple times at close range by their sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez, on August 20, 1989, in their Beverly Hills house. After the murders, Lyle called 911 screaming, "Someone killed my parents," per CBS News.

Up until March 1990, Lyle and Erik were not suspected of the crime. However, that changed when Judalon Smyth, the girlfriend of the brothers' psychologist, told the authorities that the brothers had confessed to the killings during a therapy session. This ultimately led to Lyle's arrest on March 8, 1990, and Erik Menendez's arrest two days later.

Menendez brothers in front of their Beverly Hills home (Image via Getty)

The brothers testified that they had been physically and s*xually abused by their parents from a young age. They also claimed that after Lyle confronted their parents about the abuse, they feared their parents would kill them to keep the secret, which led them to commit the murders. However, prosecutors argued that they wanted to acquire their parents' multimillion-dollar inheritance.

After years of legal back-and-forth, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in 1996.

Before their ruling in May 2025, when Judge Michael Jesic reduced the brothers' sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life, Lyle admitted to killing his parents, stating that he is "ashamed" of it.

"I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification. The impact of my violent actions on my family ... is unfathomable. I committed an atrocious act against two people who had the right to live, my mom and dad. Today, 35 years later, I am deeply ashamed of who I was," Lyle said.

Meanwhile, Erik Menendez also expressed regret and admitted to lying during the investigation.

"I fired all five rounds at my parents and went back to reload,” he said. “I lied to police. I lied to my family. I'm truly sorry," Erik said.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were 21 and 18, respectively, at the time of the murder of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.

