"Devastating": Perez Hilton reacts after Grace Kelley accuses ex-stepfather of molesting her & mother Wynonna Judd of helping "cover it all up"

Grace Kelley, daughter of country musician Wynonna Judd, has come forward with several allegations. She has claimed that her former stepfather, Dan R. Roach, molested her and that her mother paid money to cover it up. The allegations have brought a reaction of horror from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who called the details &quot;just horrible to hear&quot; and &quot;devastating.&quot;In an exclusive interview with The Daily Progress on July 29, 2025, Grace Kelley confirmed that she was the unnamed minor in the 2007 case against Dan R. Roach, her then-stepfather. Roach, who was married to Wynonna Judd between 2003 and 2007, was arrested and charged with s*xual battery.Kelley said her mother initiated a family counseling session where the abuse was revealed. “When they found out in counseling what he had done to me, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute. We’re going to report this to law enforcement.’ &quot; Kelley recalled. She also said Wynonna Judd only acted after the abuse became public.“When he was arrested and it came out in the news, that’s when she divorced him. So is my mom rich? Yeah, she’s so rich that she was able to sweep me under the rug and abuse me and then cover it all up. I don’t want to talk bad about my mom, but we’ll just say she’s a good performer. She was never a mother.”Perez Hilton reacted to the allegations in his blog post on August 21, stating that Wynonna Judd’s hastened divorce from Roach following his arrest “seemed great” at the time. He expressed his shock and conveyed his best wishes to Grace Kelley, writing,&quot;So it was only after it went public that Wynonna left him…Horrific, if true...This is so devastating to hear, but we’re glad Grace has found the peace and strength she needs to finally open up on her terms. We’re sending her so much love and light.&quot;Grace Kelley's allegations contrast with Wynonna Judd's 2010 statementThese claims by Kelley are in contrast to Wynonna Judd's statement on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010. She had said that she threw Roach out of the house &quot;within the hour&quot; and &quot;the best revenge is living well.&quot;&quot;He was out of the house within the hour...I trusted him with my life, and I didn’t want to stop trusting [people]. Because of the child, I won’t speak about it. It’s their story [to tell] when they’re ready to talk,&quot; Judd told Oprah. &quot;The best revenge is living well. I cleaned out my house, got rid of everything that reminded me of him.”The allegations surface as Grace Kelley, who has lived a life often intertwined with major legal and addiction issues, is now sober and stable in Charlottesville, Virginia, with the help of a local church.Kelley is writing a memoir called Pronoia that she says will explain everything.“I believe that now’s my time,” she told The Daily Progress. “I never had a voice, and I was iffy about talking about all this stuff, but no matter what is said about me, the Bible says the truth will set you free.”Wynonna Judd has not yet publicly responded to her daughter, Grace Kelley's, alleged claims.