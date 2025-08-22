What did Bryan Kohberger do? Perez Hilton reacts after Idaho murderer files sexual harassment complaint from prison

Bryan Kohberger was given four consecutive life sentences on July 23 after he confessed to the murder of four Idaho university students. In November 2022, Bryan Kohberger killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at their off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho.

After finalizing a plea deal on July 2, the convicted killer was sentenced on July 23 and sent to Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise. However, a week later, a few reports appeared claiming that he complained about being heckled by inmates at the facility. Now, Kohberger has filed a sexual harassment complaint and requested a transfer, per multiple outlets.

Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton, who has been actively covering the developments related to Bryan Kohberger, has now reacted to his harassment complaint in his August 21 blog. While reporting the issue, Hilton wrote:

"Bryan Kohberger is having such a rough time adjusting to life in prison that he’s officially filed a sexual harassment complaint AND requested a transfer."

Citing an August 20 report from People, Perez Hilton said that Kohberger submitted a handwritten note to the facility's deputy warden on July 30, seeking a transfer to a different block, citing verbal threats from prison inmates.

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Bryan Kohberger's Prison Complaints Revealed -- He Is NOT Having A Good Time Locked Up! 🔗

He further noted that the murderer of the students handed over a separate note to the prison guard four days later, complaining about sexual harassment. In his note, Kohberger claimed that one of the inmates threatened him by saying:

“I’ll b**t f**k you.”

This was not the only alleged threat; Kohberger claimed that another inmate said to him the following:

“The only a** we’ll be eating is Kohberger’s.”

Reacting to the complaint, Hilton wrote:

"Uhhh… gross."

What more did Perez Hilton reveal about Bryan Kohberger's complaint?

Citing People's report, Perez Hilton discussed that before complaining about sexual harassment at the prison, Bryan Kohberger reported about alleged verbal abuse from prison inmates. Kohberger gave a handwritten note to the deputy warden on July 30, requesting a transfer from J-block.

“Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases, Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from,” Kohberger's note read.

Hilton explained the term "flooding" in Kohberger's note. He said that it is a disruptive activity done by prison inmates involving "intentionally" flooding toilets or sinks. Further, he noted that Bryan Kohberger asked for his transfer to Block-B.

The convicted murderer filed another complaint about sexual harassment on August 4, as mentioned above. He passed his complaint to the prison guard in another note. Perez Hilton noted that the incident notification report mentioned the name of a guard who allegedly witnessed the reported threats. However, the guard was unable to pinpoint the inmates.

"But when that second guard was queried a few days later about the threats, he told his superiors that he 'recalls vulgar language being used and directed towards Kohberger,' but he couldn’t remember which inmate had said what, per the incident report. Oops!" Perez Hilton stated.

Hilton further informed that Kohberger is currently serving his sentence in a "single-person cell" and is only allowed to have one hour for outdoor recreation, including other shower-related restrictions.

Perez Hilton stated that jail authorities "weren't keen" to transfer Kohberger and reported that a prison official replied to Bryan Kohberger, asking him to "give it some time."

According to People, Bryan Kohberger was transferred to J-Block of the prison facility on July 29 and a day later he complained about the harassment. The outlet reached out to the prison authorities but did not receive any official response.

