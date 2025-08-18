"I keep having so many thoughts": Perez Hilton shares his thoughts after Bryan Kohberger's "BIZARRE" first police interview surfaces

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has joined true crime commentators in analyzing newly released details about Bryan Kohberger’s first police interview following his arrest for the 2022 University of Idaho murders. In a tweet dated August 18, 2025, Hilton said he had &quot;so many thoughts&quot; about the case, especially Kohberger’s actions during his first questioning, which he called &quot;bizarre&quot; in a blog post on July 29.Kohberger pleaded guilty in July 2025 and received a life sentence for the murders of victims Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Thereafter, Moscow Police publicly released documents about his first interaction with investigators.Perez Hilton emphasized the suspect's unnerving calmness, noting Kohberger's admission of knowing about the high-profile murders. However, he deflected with meaningless chitchat on his criminology studies, college sports, and even spirituality.Police reportedly stormed Kohberger's family home at 1:30 AM, but didn't explain the charges immediately. Perez Hilton found this tactic to be striking:&quot;They didn’t tell him why they were arresting him at the time of arrest?? They really played that close to the vest.&quot;Hilton focused on the contradictions in Bryan Kohberger's manner. He noted that when speaking to police officers, the former Ph.D. student was very respectful, yet invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when pressed about the murders. He wrote,&quot;Small talk, spirituality, then pleading the fifth. Not exactly SVU levels of drama. But it’s weird, right??&quot;Hilton revisited his comments in his August 17 tweet, writing,&quot;I keep having so many thoughts - about #BryanKohberger's parents! Aynone else?&quot;Perez Hilton's comments about Bryan Kohberger exploredPerez Hilton's review is consistent with professionals like Keith Rovere, a former prison minister, who has called him a &quot;control freak&quot;, which is now reportedly making things worse for him in prison. According to the Daily Mail, while at Idaho’s maximum-security prison, inmates have purportedly been taunting Bryan Kohberger with vents, leading him to complain about sleep deprivation.Hilton also previously reported on July 28, 2025, on pre-murder entries from police records. The police statement revealed that the Goncalves’ dog, Murphy, had run toward the woods behind the victims’ residence multiple times as if something was beckoning him from there. A neighbor identified Kohberger as a suspicious figure lingering near the property.&quot;It sounds like suddenly someone new was calling him over, right? Maybe with treats? Did Bryan Kohberger plan well enough to befriend the dog so it wouldn’t bark when he came into the house?? If so, that’s diabolical,&quot; Hilton wrote.Bryan Kohberger was sentenced on July 23 to four life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty on July 2 and accepted a plea deal instead of the death penalty.