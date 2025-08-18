  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "I keep having so many thoughts": Perez Hilton shares his thoughts after Bryan Kohberger's "BIZARRE" first police interview surfaces

"I keep having so many thoughts": Perez Hilton shares his thoughts after Bryan Kohberger's "BIZARRE" first police interview surfaces

By Diana George
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:41 GMT
Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four University Of Idaho Students - Source: Getty
Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four University Of Idaho Students - Source: Getty

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has joined true crime commentators in analyzing newly released details about Bryan Kohberger’s first police interview following his arrest for the 2022 University of Idaho murders. In a tweet dated August 18, 2025, Hilton said he had "so many thoughts" about the case, especially Kohberger’s actions during his first questioning, which he called "bizarre" in a blog post on July 29.

Ad

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July 2025 and received a life sentence for the murders of victims Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Thereafter, Moscow Police publicly released documents about his first interaction with investigators.

Perez Hilton emphasized the suspect's unnerving calmness, noting Kohberger's admission of knowing about the high-profile murders. However, he deflected with meaningless chitchat on his criminology studies, college sports, and even spirituality.

Police reportedly stormed Kohberger's family home at 1:30 AM, but didn't explain the charges immediately. Perez Hilton found this tactic to be striking:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They didn’t tell him why they were arresting him at the time of arrest?? They really played that close to the vest."

Hilton focused on the contradictions in Bryan Kohberger's manner. He noted that when speaking to police officers, the former Ph.D. student was very respectful, yet invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when pressed about the murders. He wrote,

"Small talk, spirituality, then pleading the fifth. Not exactly SVU levels of drama. But it’s weird, right??"
Ad

Hilton revisited his comments in his August 17 tweet, writing,

"I keep having so many thoughts - about #BryanKohberger's parents! Aynone else?"
Ad

Perez Hilton's comments about Bryan Kohberger explored

Perez Hilton's review is consistent with professionals like Keith Rovere, a former prison minister, who has called him a "control freak", which is now reportedly making things worse for him in prison. According to the Daily Mail, while at Idaho’s maximum-security prison, inmates have purportedly been taunting Bryan Kohberger with vents, leading him to complain about sleep deprivation.

Ad

Hilton also previously reported on July 28, 2025, on pre-murder entries from police records. The police statement revealed that the Goncalves’ dog, Murphy, had run toward the woods behind the victims’ residence multiple times as if something was beckoning him from there. A neighbor identified Kohberger as a suspicious figure lingering near the property.

"It sounds like suddenly someone new was calling him over, right? Maybe with treats? Did Bryan Kohberger plan well enough to befriend the dog so it wouldn’t bark when he came into the house?? If so, that’s diabolical," Hilton wrote.
Ad

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced on July 23 to four life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty on July 2 and accepted a plea deal instead of the death penalty.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications