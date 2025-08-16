"Does anyone have a more p*nch*bl* face?": Perez Hilton reacts as Bryan Kohberger's reported treatment of Kaylee Goncalves' dog surfaces

Bryan Kohberger, who was convicted of murdering four Idaho university students in 2022. Kohberger admitted to the crime in 2022. However, on July 2, he entered into a formal plea deal and hence escaped the death penalty. On July 23, Bryan Kohberger was awarded four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Ad

Following his sentencing, the prosecutor’s office released case files that revealed new details to the public. Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton drew attention to some of these revelations, particularly concerning Kaylee Goncalves’ dog, Murphy.

Hilton raised a question about how Bryan Kohberger entered the home without the dog barking. He suggested the possibility that Kohberger may have befriended Goncalves' dog before killing. On August 15, while sharing his blog on X, Hilton reacted to the alleged actions of Kohberger.

Ad

Trending

"Does anyone have a more p*nch*bl* face? #BryanKojberger," Hilton says.

Perez @ThePerezHilton Does anyone have a more p*nch*bl* face? #BryanKojberger:

Ad

Hilton questioned how Kohberger "got past" Kaylee Goncalves's dog "without hurting it" or causing it to bark. Referring to details from the newly released files, Hilton reported that Goncalves’ roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, told police that a man had been seen “staring” at her while she walked Murphy.

He also cited another friend's testimony whose name was not disclosed in the files. Perez Hilton reported that the friend told police about the dog allegedly "doing something eerie" days before the killings. He included the excerpt from the friend's testimony, which read:

Ad

“[Redacted] stated Murphy ran up into the bushes behind the house on several occasions and would not return when called. [Redacted] stated they called Murphy numerous times before he would come back.”

Further in the blog, Hilton reported that another friend of the victim "confirmed the story" about Murphy going into the woods behind the house. The witnesses also alleged to have heard some noises from the woods. The friend went on to claim that she and Kaylee "were concerned" about the dog's behavior.

Ad

Suspecting that it was Bryan Kohberger, he wrote:

"It sounds like suddenly someone new was calling him over, right? Maybe with treats? Did Bryan Kohberger plan well enough to befriend the dog so it wouldn’t bark when he came into the house?? If so, that’s diabolical."

Perez Hilton addressed why the surviving roommate didn't call the police upon sensing the presence of Bryan Kohberger

Ad

In another recent blog, Hilton reported that when surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen texted Bethany Funke when she saw a "masked killer" in the house. He then questioned why the two friends didn't call emergency services. However, he reported and explained the reason behind not dialing 911.

"In her victim impact statement, Bethany said she didn’t call 911 because she thought nothing was really happening and that her friends would laugh at her in the morning. But Dylan was a bit more forthcoming. According to court filings, she admitted to a friend “she was intoxicated and didn't want to believe what was going on.” Makes sense," Hilton wrote.

Ad

Hilton added that the following morning, Dylan called a friend and shared what she had seen the previous night.

Meanwhile, according to an August 15 report from CBS News, Bryan Kohberger is at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution. He has complained about being taunted by fellow inmates. The report stated that prison authorities confirmed the heckling done by inmates.

Also read: “Aw!”- Perez Hilton reacts to the one tattoo that Pete Davidson intends on keeping amid ink-removal procedure

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More