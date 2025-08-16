“Aw!”- Perez Hilton reacts to the one tattoo that Pete Davidson intends on keeping amid ink-removal procedure

The Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson recently discussed his tattoos on The Breakfast Club on August 13, 2025. For the unversed, the comedian had over 200 tattoos that he got inked in his early 20s. However, he thought of removing his "drug-fueled" tattoos while he was in rehab. Davidson started the removal process in 2020. However, the comedian shared in the interview that he would keep the tattoo of Hillary Clinton, whom he admired.

Ad

Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to Pete Davidson's revelation in his latest blog that he shared on X on August 15, 2025. The SNL fame also shared that Hillary Clinton "loves" his tattoo and that she also called Davidson to ask if he was removing the tattoo of her face.

Perez Hilton gave his reaction to this in his blog.

"Aw!... Hillary apparently 'loves' the tattoo, so much so that when she heard Pete was getting his ink removed, she was super worried," Hilton wrote.

Ad

Trending

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton The ONE Tattoo Pete Davidson Is Keeping Will Blow Your Mind! 🔗

Ad

He reported that Davidson will also keep Wu-Tang's tattoo.

"Pete previously revealed that after he got sober, he had a change of heart about his many tattoos, mostly because many of them weren’t 'meaningful.' Guess he realized some are too important to go — as silly as they may seem!" Hilton concluded his blog.

What did Pete Davidson say about his tattoo?

Ad

On the podcast, Pete Davidson shared his tattoo removal experience. He revealed that he got those tattoos when he was in his early 20s and that they were all drug-fueled. Davidson, who was in a rehab facility for drug abuse, shared that when he was in rehab, he reflected on his tattoos.

"I just looked at myself in rehab for the first time when I was sober and was just like, 'Oh no. What did I do?'" Pete Davidson said.

Ad

While expressing his aversion to his previous tattoos, the comedian added that he would keep Hilary Clinton's tattoo and gave a reason for it.

"Hillary's staying; I love Hillary. I got Hilary after she lost. Because one, I know her personally, and she's a lovely lady... But also ... she's tough, man. She was really at the forefront of some bulls**t and as someone who's been at the forefront of some bulls**t, I just wanted to, like, cheer her up a little bit," Davidson added.

Ad

In the episode, Davidson also recalled a moment when the politician called him to ask if he was going to remove her tattoo.

"What was cute was when I got them removed, she hit me up and was like, 'You're not removing me, are you?' I was like, 'Of course not!'" Davidson said.

Pete Davidson said in the interview that people should get their tattoos after putting a lot of thought into them. He added that people should think "for a couple of years" before getting inked, as feelings can change over time. The Staten Island native also described the painful process of removing the tattoos.

Ad

According to People, Davidson, who will become a father soon, spent around $200,000 getting rid of his tattoos.

Also read: When does ‘Eleanor The Great’ release? Andy Signore hails Justin Baldoni for producing the film, calling it “yet another meaningful project”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More