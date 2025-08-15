"When you get too loud!": Perez Hilton reacts as Jennifer Lopez suffers birthday wardrobe malfunction exposing her "underwear"

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe mishap at her 56th birthday celebrations, which unfolded live on stage during her Up All Night tour. Hilton shared a link to his blog post covering the news on X (formerly Twitter) on August 15, 2025, quipping in the caption:&quot;When you get too loud!&quot;Perez @ThePerezHiltonLINKWhen you get too loud! #JenniferLopez:As per The Daily Mail, the incident occurred on July 25, 2025, during Lopez’s concert in Warsaw, Poland. While being wished “Happy Birthday,” Lopez experienced a costume malfunction. This momentarily left her exposed on stage.Hilton described the scene in detail. He noted how Lopez made her grand entrance in a sparkling stage ensemble.&quot;In a video shared on her official YouTube account, the pop star comes out on stage in a matching gold bra, gloves... and fringe skirt… The latter of which pops off and falls to the ground while she’s being sung happy birthday! OMG!&quot; he wrote.He explained that although the skirt came off, Lopez was wearing “matching gold underwear”, which she confidently showcased while continuing the performance.According to Hilton, Lopez handled the situation effortlessly, strutting across the stage and &quot;flaunting her skivvies&quot;. He further added how, at one point, a backup dancer tried to reattach the skirt, but after a failed attempt, Lopez playfully ripped it off and tossed it into the audience.&quot;Jennifer Lopez nearly wore her birthday suit during her birthday performance!&quot; Hilton jokingly remarked.Jennifer Lopez brushes off a grasshopper from herself amid her performanceJennifer Lopez (Image via Getty Images)The aforementioned wardrobe malfunction in Warsaw, Poland, was not the only time Jennifer Lopez faced an unexpected onstage incident during her Up All Night tour.The singer had a surprise visitor, a grasshopper, during her Sunday, August 10 performance at Kazakhstan’s Central Stadium in Almaty. The Let’s Get Loud singer was in the middle of performing when the insect crawled onto her plunging halter top and began making its way toward her neck.Despite the distraction, Lopez did not miss a beat. She calmly removed the grasshopper and tossed it aside before resuming her set.&quot;It was tickling me,&quot; Jennifer Lopez told the crowd with a nervous smile before carrying on with the show.Videos of the incident captured the tense moment as fans watched the small critter climb her body. In a footage shared by her official fan account, the caption humorously noted:&quot;Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman… on stage… in real time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two-time Grammy nominee, who has over 30 million monthly Spotify listeners, wrapped up the European leg of her Up All Night tour on Tuesday, August 12. Her last performance was at Italy’s Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia.According to a Star News report (August 15, 2025), the tour left her feeling drained. A source told the outlet that she was “under an enormous amount of pressure” and “feeling very vulnerable” after a series of challenges.&quot;The European dates left her deflated because she expected more positive feedback, and instead, she was dealing with wardrobe mishaps and harsh reviews,&quot; the source claimed.At present, Jennifer Lopez is preparing for her Up All Night Live Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. Her residency is scheduled to begin on December 30, 2025, and run through March 2026.