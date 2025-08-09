Jennifer Lopez's calm response to being denied entry at a Chanel store in Istanbul

Jennifer Lopez was recently in Turkey for her headlining performance at the Yenikapi Festival Park for the Istanbul Festival on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. With some time to spare before the show, she took a few hours on Monday, August 4, to browse the high-end fashion stores at Istinye Park.However, according to Turkiye Today, when JLo tried to enter a Chanel store, security turned her away, stating that the store was at full capacity. Jennifer Lopez was reportedly calm and agreeable about the whole thing and said, &quot;Okay, no problem,&quot; before walking away from the store.The outlet also reported, citing business-focused Patronlar Dünyasi, that a store staff allegedly approached JLo and invited her to enter the shop, but the On the Floor singer reportedly declined. Turkiye Today reported that she spent nearly three hours browsing at other high-end fashion stores following the Chanel incident.Jennifer Lopez in Istanbul (Image via Getty)The Istanbul stop was JLo's second visit to Turkey amid her Up All Night: Live tour, with the first one being on July 23 at the Pearl Event Arena in Antalya. So far, besides Turkey, the tour had taken her to Poland, Hungary, Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Armenia. Her next stop would be Kazakhstan before ending her European tour dates in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of the Spider Woman is coming to theaters in OctoberAfter the conclusion of the European leg of her Up All Night: Live tour in August and before resuming touring all over the US in 2026, fans will be seeing Jennifer Lopez in movie theaters for her new film. JLo is starring in Kiss of the Spider Woman, a movie musical by Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast director, Bill Condon.Condon also wrote the screenplay based on the 1976 novel by Argentinian author Manuel Puig, which also inspired a Tony-winning musical. The story centers around two cellmates, political prisoner Valentin (Diego Luna) and Molina (Tonatiuh), who were arrested for public indecency. The two forged an unlikely connection as Molina recounts a Hollywood musical starring Ingrid Luna. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharing his vision for the movie musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Condon said in a statement, per Collider:&quot;We wanted to honor the stylized power of classic musicals, but also tell a very human story about resilience, connection, and the masks we wear to survive.&quot;In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter on August 5 at the Locarno Film Festival, Condon credited Jennifer Lopez. He stated that she was the reason the movie got made, adding that she was the one for the role.&quot;There's only one person who could play this diva. We don't have that many divas. I can count them on one hand. And then how many of them are great dancers, singers, and Latin? I think there's only one,&quot; he said.He further noted that he met JLo when she handed the Golden Globe for Dreamgirls to their director. Hearing Jennifer Lopez say that night that she wanted to make musicals, Condon said that he had faith that Kiss of the Spider Woman would speak to her.Kiss of the Spider Woman will be out in movie theaters on October 10, 2025.