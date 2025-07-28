  • home icon
  Jennifer Lopez laughs off wardrobe malfunction as skirt falls mid-concert in Warsaw

Jennifer Lopez laughs off wardrobe malfunction as skirt falls mid-concert in Warsaw

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Jul 28, 2025 02:21 GMT
Jennifer Lopez Performs In Concert At Palau Sant Jordi - Source: Getty
Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction mid-concert in Poland (Image via Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Jennifer Lopez suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her concert in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, July 25, 2025. The singer chose to laugh it off and resumed her performance in front of thousands of people. During the performance, JLo had on a golden two-piece ensemble, but while receiving birthday greetings midconcert, her sequinned skirt came off and dropped to the floor.

The Waiting for Tonight singer let out a yelp, but instead of letting the mishap get to her, she smiled, strutted around the stage, and made light of the situation. She addressed the crowd in her Poland show, saying:

"I'm out here in my underwear... I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."
While one of her backup dancers rushed to cover her up and helped adjust her skirt, Jennifer Lopez decided that she didn't want it anymore. She went on to toss the broken skirt into the audience. A fan caught it, and the singer confirmed that said fan can keep the garment, saying:

"Yes! You can keep it. You can have it. I don't want it back."
Lopez's livestreamed birthday show at PGE Narodow is part of her ongoing Up All Night Live Tour, which kicked off in Spain on July 8. It's her first tour in six years after cancelling This Is Me...Live Tour in the summer of the previous year.

Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday with a new song

As she celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Jennifer Lopez marked the occasion in several ways. The Jenny from the Block singer embraced her bare-faced self and shared a makeup-free photo on Instagram. She was also celebrating her big day in Antalya, Turkey.

Besides a birthday selfie, Lopez also released a new solo single on Thursday, aptly titled Birthday. She sings in the track, which is produced by Rob Bisel:

"Name on top of the cake, it's my birthday / I'ma make this famous a** shake, it's my birthday / Throwin' all this money in they face, it's my birthday."

While the song has only been released recently, Jennifer Lopez has been performing it live on her Up All Night tour all over Europe. She also played the song at her birthday celebration, as seen in the video shared on her Instagram Stories. Lopez, in a silver backless dress, danced to the track in front of a three-tiered cake and some of her dancers and musicians from the tour.

With that said, Birthday is not the only new track from The Kiss of the Spider Woman star. Earlier in July, she debuted her new breakup song called Wreckage of You. On the first night of her Up All Night tour in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8, she debuted the new song, addressing the crowd.

"This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night," she said.
In Wreckage of You, Jennifer Lopez sings about knowing that she's "better now," and thanking someone for the "scars" they "left on my heart."

Jennifer Lopez's European tour concludes on August 10 at the Central Stadium in Kazakhstan.

Kinette Sumadia

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
