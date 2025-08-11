"Guess it was really crickets there" - Internet reacts to a cricket crawling on Jennifer Lopez's neck during her Kazakhstan show 

On Sunday, August 10, Jennifer Lopez was performing in Almaty, Kazakhstan. An unexpected guest joined her in the middle of her performance, and clips capturing the incident have since gone viral. A cricket was seen crawling up the singer's neck during the show, yet she continued performing seemingly unbothered.A video showed the insect crawl up from her waist to her neck, shortly after which she flicked it off her body. Placing her hand on her neck, Jennifer Lopez said:&quot;It was tickling me.&quot;The singer reportedly reposted the video capturing the cricket encounter on her Instagram account after the concert. The clip eventually went viral on other platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Several X accounts reshared the clip.One such account was that of Buzzing Pop, and the post even gained more than 500K views as of now. Many netizens reacted to the viral video.Some of the popular responses found under the clip are mentioned here:ⓕ𝑒ｍᎥⓝ𝑒ｍ💪🏾 @NoHoeLeft4Dead_LINKGuess it was really crickets thereKing @KingJLoverLINKDo yall see how she handles herself??? She’s such a boss!!!✯🐦‍⬛ @SAINTBELCALISLINKShe's so brave cuz i would've start jumping and running.Other netizens praised how gracefully she handled the seemingly hilarious situation. Many even jokingly said that they would have panicked had they been in Lopez's place. Some fans commented that they would have embarrassed themselves on the stage if there was a cricket on their body.MinajBarbie @zealbbyLINKShe better than me, I would've embarrassed myself on stageElar Realm @ElarRealmLINKHa-ha! Even the insects wanted a front-row seat.😉A cricket crashing JLo’s concert proves her stage really attracts all kinds of fans. 🎤A😍💖👍🌟D.D @6King6Tyre6LINKShe looks so good!!! I swear, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone age as gracefully and as beautifully as she is! She needs to spill the tea 😂For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Up All Night Tour, which began its first show in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8, 2025. The tour is set to conclude on August 12, 2025, with the final concert in Sardinia, Italy. The singer has already performed in cities including Budapest, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Astana, Madrid, Bilbao, and Sharm El Sheikh, to name a few.The next and final stop will be in Sardinia. This marks her first tour in six years; her last was the It’s My Party Tour in 2019.Jennifer Lopez was reportedly denied entry at a Chanel store in IstanbulJennifer Lopez recently made headlines not only for her tour and the cricket incident but also after she was reportedly denied entry to a Chanel store in Istanbul.Turkiye Today reported that Jennifer Lopez was apparently not allowed to enter a particular Chanel store in Istanbul on Monday. The outlet claimed that this store was present in Istanbul's Istinye Park, a posh shopping mall. The outlet noted that it was a security personnel from inside the store who denied entry to the popular singer, citing that the store was at its full capacity.Jennifer Lopez turned away from the Chanel store in Istanbul (Image via X/@cocoharris00). However, this did not bother Jennifer at all. She reportedly responded, in a calm manner, saying, &quot;OK, no problem,&quot; and then walked away. The store employees later reached out to the star and invited her to return to the store. The singer, however, declined the invitation.Turkiye Today reports claimed that she instead went to other fashion houses like Celine and Beymen and spent thousands of dollars shopping. The singer had not particularly reacted to the incident as of now.Meanwhile, she also spent her 56th birthday this year on July 24 in Turkey. She later posted a bunch of photos on her social media feed.Bethenny Frankel had reacted to the incident where Jennifer was not allowed to enter ChanelWhile Jennifer Lopez seemed quite unbothered about being denied entry into a Chanel store in Istanbul, TV personality Bethenny Frankel reacted to the same. The former reality star recalled an incident that happened at a Chanel store in Miami last year, when she was denied entry.On Friday, Frankel chimed in on TikTok and claimed that she was talked to in a very &quot;condescending&quot; manner last year at one Chanel store.&quot;I looked like an absolute train wreck, and they definitely wouldn’t have known who I was... It made me think about the person who could never afford to buy Chanel who just buys a lip gloss … and gets turned away, she added.Bethenny Frankel reacted to a Chanel store (Image via X/@OhHanfey).The former TV personality additionally stated:&quot;I think they should change policies about the elitism and the way they treat someone daring entry into their kingdom, thus, making them feel inferior.&quot;According to an article by Page Six, published on August 8, the store that denied Jennifer Lopez entry already had poor reviews. The outlet reported that these reviews were related to &quot;poor and unwelcoming security&quot; of the store. As of now, the store or the brand hadn't reacted to the situation involving Jennifer.