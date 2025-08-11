“Most adorable person ever” - Fans swoon as BTS' V reveals what’s in his bag for the first time, shares concert memories, insomnia struggles, & more

On Monday, August 11, W Korea released BTS' V's What's In My Bag video segment. The idol was recently featured on the cover of W Korea's September issue as the brand ambassador of Celine. During the promotions for the brand, he delivered on one of the most requested pieces of content by ARMYs with his first-ever What's In My Bag interview.

The segment was filmed during BTS' V's time in Paris, and he discussed various topics, including his love for music, struggles with sleep and digestion, and emotional moments during his fellow bandmates' concert performance, among other things. When the video was uploaded online, fans were thrilled to discover several new facts about the idol, and many took to social media to express their excitement.

"He's the most adorable person ever," tweeted a fan on X.

Several fans expressed their delight at seeing the idol's video segment, with many sharing that they were happy that he had not changed.

Several other fans also expressed similar sentiments about BTS' V's recent What's In My Bag interview with W Korea, with many praising the idol's sense of humor and fashion.

BTS' V talks about insomnia struggles, gives music recommendations, and reveals his tear-jerking experience at j-hope's final solo concert

During BTS' V's What's In My Bag interview with W Korea, the idol revealed new information about his current interests and recent happenings, as he unraveled the daily essentials in his bag.

The idol first explained that he was carrying Celine's new handbag, and he stated that he called it the Smile Bag because it had a smiley face design on the front. He also carried a Celine key ring on the bag, which he requested the Celine team to take home. He also explained the scarf that was hanging from his bag, stating that he's been a big fan of scarves ever since his first visit to Paris.

BTS' V (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

He said he tried it on during his first time in Paris, and that after falling in love with the style, he often incorporates it in many parts of his outfit, like around his neck, as a belt, on his bag, and many more. The first thing he picked out of his bag was his headphones, which he said he uses at several points of the day, like during workouts, walking outdoors, etc.

Following the same, he gave a few song recommendations for different settings. Here are BTS' V's song recommendations:

The Dress - Djon (Current Favourite)

Hello Operator - The White Stripes (To Help Lift 5 More Kilograms)

Airplane - The Turtles (To Listen On The Plane)

LADY - Kenshi Yonezu (To Listen In The Morning)

One of the other items that the idol pulled out of his bag was digestive medicines and melatonin to help him sleep. The idol explained that he's usually a fast eater and often gets indigestion as a result, so he carries around the medicines to help ease his stomach. On the other hand, the melatonin helps the idol regulate his sleep schedule, which has been affected by his recent busy schedules. He said,

"During my military service, when all the lights went out at 10 PM, I really, really slept well. After being discharged and given more freedom, I go to bed late now. To prevent that, I take melatonin. If I were to enlist again and If they told me to sleep at 10 PM, I think I'd sleep well. But seeing how I can't sleep like this in civilian life, I don't seem to be sleeping."

The idol also discussed other things, like his obsession with OTT platforms, and mentioned that he's currently watching Breaking Bad after a friend's recommendation. As a conclusion to the interview, BTS' V was asked to review his fellow bandmates' solo concert performances. He stated that he really enjoyed Jin's Rope It performances from his world tour.

Additionally, the idol also revealed that he cried during BTS' j-hope finale concert as he saw Jungkook and j-hope perform duets of the song, SEVEN. He said,

"Actually, I shed a few tears during Hobi's performance. I quietly shed a tear by myself. During the duet with Jungkook, I got choked up. I was too embarrassed to say anything. I watched the performance confidently."

The What's In My Bag interview segment is now available on W Korea's official YouTube channel.

