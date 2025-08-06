"Truly a icon of the decade"- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung's W Korea cover for its creative detailing & tribute to Asia's art ahead of Frieze Seoul 2025

On August 6, 2025, W Korea unveiled BTS’ Taehyung (V) as the cover star of their Volume 9 September issue. The released pictorials are already generating buzz for their execution and attention to artistic detail. The cover is released ahead of Frieze Seoul 2025. The September issue celebrates the spirit of Asia’s contemporary art movement.In the photoshoot, V presents six visually contrasting looks. Each is composed of elements that make the entire pictorial feel like a curated gallery. His turquoise-dyed hair is styled, and in some shots, he sports metallic, shimmering nails that reflect light like brushstrokes on canvas.A subtle brow slit, moles, and a series of lock-and-key accessories on a jacket were seen as attention to detail. One image showed Taehyung with almost unfiltered skin texture and natural moles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostW Korea’s editorial direction is a tribute to Asian identity, artistic liberation, and personal symbolism, merging fashion and modern visual storytelling. Fans were quick to spot these details. They flooded platforms like X (Twitter) with praise. An X user, @sasd10000, wrote,&quot;I dono Nothing about mag and fashion.. I want everything best for him. He is truly a icon of the decade.&quot;Fans took to social media praising the creative detailing in the shoot. They also pointed out elements like the styling, poses, and visual composition.&quot;taehyung is an art this is meant for him omg,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;tae hyung styled in one of the gold statement necklaces from celine ss26, this is such a precise kind of drama ! clean, minimal styling clashed with a theatrical piece…. the contrast is so delicious,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;the details on this celine ss26 jacket taehyung is wearing are INSANE. one sleeve is densely embellished in vintage style keys, locks, hardware like this is so high concept &amp; drama ! he’s gonna devour in this surrealist piece,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Can we take a moment to appreciate these insane details?? No other idol comes close to Taehyung’s level of creativity, he keeps outdoing himself every single time. I’m genuinely speechless,&quot; another one said.Some also described him as a standout figure in the current fashion and art landscape.&quot;THE K-POP INDUSTRY WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER IDOL LIKE KIM TAEHYUNG EVER AGAIN,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;ALL THE DETAILS OMG IS SO GORGEOUS EVERY SINGLE DETAIL ABOUT HIM IS SO UNBELIEVABLY BEAUTIFUL,&quot; a user remarked. &quot;looooove how they styled this coat on taehyung like they really brought the vampire energy to the max !,&quot; another one said. More on BTS' Taehyung's artistic styling, Celine inspiration, and connection to Frieze Seoul 2025This particular W Korea issue was timed to coincide with Frieze Seoul. It is the global art fair returning to the city in September 2025. Frieze is known for celebrating emerging and established voices in contemporary art, and this edition promises to spotlight Asian creativity and cultural evolution.In one of the most talked-about shots, he wears a leather-trimmed brown outfit with metallic hardware and a high-waisted silhouette. The looks is completed with a vintage silk scarf.Another look features a knit ensemble with pale pink and icy blue tones. The look is finished with hand jewelry and metallic nails. The turquoise-haired image, where he dons a CELINE shirt, is paired with a masquerade mask.Fans noted references to CELINE’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection, which Taehyung attended at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. This collaboration feels like a continuation of that runway moment, reimagined through a Korean editorial lens.Pre-orders for the issue begin on August 7 at 10 AM KST.