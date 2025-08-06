  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Truly a icon of the decade"- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung's W Korea cover for its creative detailing & tribute to Asia's art ahead of Frieze Seoul 2025

"Truly a icon of the decade"- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung's W Korea cover for its creative detailing & tribute to Asia's art ahead of Frieze Seoul 2025

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:52 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung for W Korea's September issue (Images via Instagram/@hyejoo_w)

On August 6, 2025, W Korea unveiled BTS’ Taehyung (V) as the cover star of their Volume 9 September issue. The released pictorials are already generating buzz for their execution and attention to artistic detail. The cover is released ahead of Frieze Seoul 2025. The September issue celebrates the spirit of Asia’s contemporary art movement.

Ad

In the photoshoot, V presents six visually contrasting looks. Each is composed of elements that make the entire pictorial feel like a curated gallery. His turquoise-dyed hair is styled, and in some shots, he sports metallic, shimmering nails that reflect light like brushstrokes on canvas.

A subtle brow slit, moles, and a series of lock-and-key accessories on a jacket were seen as attention to detail. One image showed Taehyung with almost unfiltered skin texture and natural moles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

W Korea’s editorial direction is a tribute to Asian identity, artistic liberation, and personal symbolism, merging fashion and modern visual storytelling. Fans were quick to spot these details. They flooded platforms like X (Twitter) with praise. An X user, @sasd10000, wrote,

"I dono Nothing about mag and fashion.. I want everything best for him. He is truly a icon of the decade."
Ad

Fans took to social media praising the creative detailing in the shoot. They also pointed out elements like the styling, poses, and visual composition.

"taehyung is an art this is meant for him omg," an X user mentioned.
"tae hyung styled in one of the gold statement necklaces from celine ss26, this is such a precise kind of drama ! clean, minimal styling clashed with a theatrical piece…. the contrast is so delicious," a fan remarked.
Ad
"the details on this celine ss26 jacket taehyung is wearing are INSANE. one sleeve is densely embellished in vintage style keys, locks, hardware like this is so high concept & drama ! he’s gonna devour in this surrealist piece," a netizen added.
"Can we take a moment to appreciate these insane details?? No other idol comes close to Taehyung’s level of creativity, he keeps outdoing himself every single time. I’m genuinely speechless," another one said.
Ad

Some also described him as a standout figure in the current fashion and art landscape.

"THE K-POP INDUSTRY WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER IDOL LIKE KIM TAEHYUNG EVER AGAIN," a fan wrote.
"ALL THE DETAILS OMG IS SO GORGEOUS EVERY SINGLE DETAIL ABOUT HIM IS SO UNBELIEVABLY BEAUTIFUL," a user remarked.
"looooove how they styled this coat on taehyung like they really brought the vampire energy to the max !," another one said.
Ad

More on BTS' Taehyung's artistic styling, Celine inspiration, and connection to Frieze Seoul 2025

This particular W Korea issue was timed to coincide with Frieze Seoul. It is the global art fair returning to the city in September 2025. Frieze is known for celebrating emerging and established voices in contemporary art, and this edition promises to spotlight Asian creativity and cultural evolution.

Ad

In one of the most talked-about shots, he wears a leather-trimmed brown outfit with metallic hardware and a high-waisted silhouette. The looks is completed with a vintage silk scarf.

Ad

Another look features a knit ensemble with pale pink and icy blue tones. The look is finished with hand jewelry and metallic nails. The turquoise-haired image, where he dons a CELINE shirt, is paired with a masquerade mask.

Fans noted references to CELINE’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection, which Taehyung attended at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. This collaboration feels like a continuation of that runway moment, reimagined through a Korean editorial lens.

Ad

Pre-orders for the issue begin on August 7 at 10 AM KST.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications