"THE MOST HANDSOME MAN ON EARTH, INDEED!"- Fans go gaga over BTS' Taehyung's visuals as he graces the W Korea September Issue cover

On August 6, 2025, W Korea unveiled six photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung as the cover star for its upcoming September edition, W Korea Volume 9. The pictorial is part of the magazine’s Art + Asia special issue and has already stirred massive excitement online.The issue explores artistic expression through fashion and form, with Taehyung as its central figure. Pre-orders for the magazine open at 10 am KST on August 7 via the publication’s official online bookstore.Each released photo explores V’s presence and fashion range. One image introduces a cooler palette, where he dons a black overcoat layered over a high-neck teal ensemble. Meanwhile, another photo adopts a dramatic black-and-white tone, with the idol dressed in a formal black suit and a chain bracelet draped artistically across his hand.In the third image, the idol wears a layered outfit that includes a powder blue shirt and a salmon pink outer layer, accessorized with eye-catching rings. The fourth look takes a more casual direction as he appears in a white CELINE T-shirt tucked into pleated beige trousers, holding a masquerade-style mask, with vivid turquoise hair.The fifth image places him in an outdoor setting, wearing a brown leather top with a textured sleeve featuring metallic accents and a high-waisted trousers. A silk scarf completes the vintage-inspired styling.Finally, the sixth photo captures him in a soft, textured knit outfit with statement nails, a golden bracelet, and hoop earrings. The idol flaunts a black-green hair color, an eyebrow slit, and grey and silver embellished nails.Following the release of the W Korea September issue preview social media platforms lit up with fan reactions praising his visuals and styling. Hastags and phrases like V x W KOREA, #VxWKorea, and #TAEHYUNGXCELINE soon started trending on social media.&quot;KIM TAEHYUNG THE MOST HANDSOME MAN ON EARTH, INDEED!&quot; one tweet read.Fans across the globe expressed awe over his post-military pictorial comeback with admiration and playful disbelief.&quot;HOLY SH*T YOURE SO FREAKIN HANDSOME ITS ILLEGAL,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Looking like a damn greek god days after his military discharge from the toughest training in the country whilst other idols go into hiding for months… taehyung you will always be the supreme,&quot; posted one netizen.&quot;He looks gorgeously supernatural like a zombie poltergeist and also vampire boyfriend like what’s going on,&quot; commented an X user.As the images continued to circulate, fans expressed a mix of awe, admiration, and sheer disbelief. They praised V not only for his visuals but also for his artistic sensibility and presence in front of the camera.&quot;WTF??? I THOUGHT HE COULDN'T GET HOTTER THAN HE ALREADY IS BUT DAMN,&quot; said this netizen.&quot;He has done photo shoots for so many magazines but he always provides fresh and innovative ideas in his work. Very talented man,&quot; read a comment from a fan.&quot;I legit fell out my seat after seeing this. This is by far one of the most artistic and visually striking covers he's ever done,&quot; posted another fan.&quot;God really created him with so much love and care how can anyone look so good,&quot; added this X user.W Korea spotlights BTS' Taehyung as art and star power converge in September issueW Korea has shared a statement on social media introducing the upcoming September issue. The magazine aligns its release with the buzz surrounding Frieze Seoul, the international art fair. It has noted that as Seoul embraces the energy of contemporary art, the latest issue is set to reflect the dynamic spirit of the city’s evolving cultural scene.Highlighting its Art + Asia theme, W Korea describes the edition as an accessible exploration of Asia’s contemporary art landscape. At the center of the issue is BTS' Taehyung, whose presence, as the magazine said, &quot;commands attention,&quot; and marks a moment where art and star power converge.BTS' Kim Taehyung is also set to appear on the cover of Sure Magazine’s August 2025 Special Issue No. 149, which will be released in digital format.