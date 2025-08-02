On August 2, 2025 (KST), South Korean publication Sure Magazine announced that BTS' V would be featured on the cover of its August 2025 Special Issue No. 149 digital edition. The special edition showcased the BTS member styled in pieces from the French luxury brand CELINE. The pictorial was captured by renowned photographer Kim Hee-june.Sure Magazine also released 16 photos in color and black and white to mark the announcement. In the images, BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, appeared with blonde hair, showcasing the idol in three different looks.In the first look, the idol wore a simple black tank top paired with trousers. In the next look, he swapped the black tank top for white. The following look features a shimmering silver sequin tank top, styled with black trousers, a leather jacket, and a fur coat layered over it. For the final look, V embraces a formal aesthetic, donning a striped shirt, animal print tie, black trousers, and a long tweed coat.Sure Magazine captioned the shoot with the following note:&quot;Gracing the cover is none other than the global icon, the charismatic V of BTS. In this issue, we witness a captivating confluence of artistry as the lens of South Korea's most sought-after and gifted photographer, Mr. Kim Hee June, captures the subtle yet profound harmony between V and the esteemed house of Celine.&quot;The cover and pictorial have quickly drawn praise from fans, with fans trending phrases like &quot;V X SURE MAGAZINE,&quot; &quot;TAEHYUNG X SURE MAGAZINE,&quot; &quot;V GLOBAL ICON,&quot; and &quot;#VxSUREMAGAZINE&quot; in celebration. One fan commented,&quot;OUR VISUAL KING!&quot;Following the release of the cover and pictorial, fans flooded social media with praise for V's visuals and styling. Admirers around the world couldn't contain their excitement, expressing their awe through enthusiastic comments.&quot;V never misses! Flawless as always. The face card is insane,&quot; wrote an X user.&quot;I've said multiple times that I don't need paper stuff... but I want this! This too? In the end, everyone ends up wanting them, don't they?&quot; shared another fan.&quot;Damn I may need this,&quot; mentioned a netizen.Fans continued to marvel at BTS' V's visuals, praising every detail of his appearance and presence. Social media was filled with impassioned reactions.&quot;No but bro... it's not just a cover anymore, it's a visual blessing Taehyung isn't playing anymore, he's reigning,&quot; said this fan.&quot;The best. Why is this face so perfect. This genius face with this expression and this styling. The beautiful almond eyes with three-white eyes, those beautiful eyelashes all lined up, and even the placement of the mole is perfect, everything is beautiful,&quot; a comment from fan read.Earlier, on August 1, 2025, photographer Kim Hee-june shared a set of photographs of BTS' V on his Instagram account. These photographs are now revealed as part of the Sure Magazine photoshoot. Adding to the anticipation, the idol hinted during a Weverse Live broadcast on July 28 that something special was coming in August. Following the official announcement from Sure Magazine, fans began connecting the clues.&quot;Oh wow a cover with pics captured in 2023! These photos deserve a magazine spread for sure, they are magnificent. Is this why photographer Kim Hee June published them yesterday/today on his IG?&quot; mentioned an X user.&quot;Oh this is the big move that taehyung was talking about, I already guessed it's a magazine cover,&quot; added this fan.Sure Magazine details BTS' V and Kim Hee-june's Paris photoshoot in collaboration with Celine View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn their official announcement through Instagram, Sure Magazine described BTS' V's photoshoot as a high-fashion visual experience set in Paris. The editorial highlighted how the images, captured in monochrome and color, reflect a refined blend of artistry and fashion. The publication noted that the photographs had already garnered interest from other media outlets for their aesthetic quality and presentation.The magazine also praised photographer Kim Hee-june for his ability to capture BTS' V's presence and personality with precision and depth. They credited the success of the shoot to the strong creative synergy between the photographer, the artist, and the fashion house CELINE.The editorial team expressed their admiration for the work. They viewed the collaboration as a standout moment in contemporary fashion photography and hoped readers would appreciate the results as much as they did.In addition, on July 31, 2025, Coca-Cola Korea introduced BTS' V as the newest face of Coca-Cola Zero. The following day, August 1, he made history by winning the inaugural Best Solo award at the 2025 iMBC Awards.