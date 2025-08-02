"That's what PRIDE looks like"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung takes over South Korea with Coca-Cola Zero ads on billboards, bus stops, websites and more

On July 31, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) was recently announced as the new face of Coca-Cola Zero in South Korea, and fans can't get enough of the nationwide campaign rollout. From high-traffic malls to subway stations and even neighborhood convenience stores, his visuals are reportedly everywhere.The scale of visibility of this campaign has left fans buzzing. As seen in the snippets shared on social media, the advertisement can be seen on digital screens at CGV cinemas to ads on Weverse and Idol Champ.In the posters and ads, the singer is sporting a white shirt and the classic Coke can against a vibrant red backdrop. This large-scale promotion has led fans to draw parallels with his another domestic brand deal, Compose Coffee. For the campaign of the latter, the singer's face appears on coffee cup sleeves, store posters, and even delivery trucks across the nation since late 2023.While Compose Coffee is a domestic brand that has maximized its partnership with V at a national scale, Coca-Cola, being a global brand, has got netizens excited about how far this campaign could stretch. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote:&quot;Feel kinda bad for the haters :( no matter where they go, BTS is just there. Like look at my man Taehyung… that’s what PRIDE looks like.&quot;Some fans noted that V is quite literally everywhere, as his face is &quot;plastered across all of Korea.&quot; &quot;Taehyung’s face is all over Korea, sites, billboards, bus stops, voting apps, weverse, naver literally everywhere i’ll be mad asf too seeing him everywhere,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Kim Taehyung’s face is everywhere—plastered across all of Korea right now! He’s in the malls, at the bus stops, glowing from convenience store shelves. You open Naver? He greets you! Idol Champ? He owns it! Weverse? He’s right there, waiting! The media can’t stop talking!,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Haters should just switch to being Taehyung fans for the sake of their mental health. Imagine being his hater and seeing his face everywhere you go,&quot; another one added. &quot;Looks like coca-cola might be compose coffee only real competition in brands that promotes taehyung the best,&quot; a netizen commented. The overwhelming sentiment is one of awe and amusement as people realize V's image is being seen by millions daily.&quot;I like the idea that korea is now filled with his face. Thank you Coca-Cola and Compose Coffee,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Seriously though…I am standing in the middle of the grocery store aisle…looking like a fool…I can’t even focus on my groceries!!! But Yes,Coke Korea…you just won the BA jackpot!!!!,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;south korea is not a safe place for taehyung haters right now because compose coffee and coca-cola have his face everywhere,&quot; another one said. Taehyung chosen for “energy” and “charm” as Coca-Cola Zero’s official ambassadorTaehyung was officially revealed as Coca-Cola ’s brand ambassador on July 31, 2025. Coca-Cola Korea released his first promotional photos and teaser videos the same day. According to The Korea Economic Daily, the brand's representative praised the singer's &quot;trendy charm&quot; and &quot;powerful.&quot; Their statement read:“V brings a powerful energy on stage and an effortlessly trendy charm offstage,” a Coca-Cola spokesperson said. “He’s a perfect match for the spirit of Coca-Cola — bold, free, and magnetic.”This campaign marks the BTS' star's first major commercial endorsement since returning from the military.Additionally, V hinted during a Weverse Live on July 28, 2025, that something special is coming in August 2025. This is already fueling speculation about a solo release, a full campaign launch event, or more endorsements to follow.V was recently spotted at the South Korean airport along with bandmate, Jungkook. The BTS members are currently residing in Los Angeles to work on their comeback album set to release in Spring 2026. Meanwhile, V and Jungkook made a quick visit to South Korea for some personal work.