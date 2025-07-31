"Marketing genius" – Fans praise BTS' Taehyung for endorsing local brands as Coca-Cola Korea ads take over stores after Compose Coffee campaign

On July 31, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was officially announced as the newest brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Korea. The news quickly drew praise from fans, not only for his influence but also for his consistent support of brands that are massively popular in South Korea, including local names.This move reminded many of his earlier successful partnership with Compose Coffee, a domestic South Korean coffee chain. Fans noted how his advertising stickers and posters have now begun appearing in convenience stores across the country, with one tweet saying:“Marketing genius.”During his Compose Coffee campaign, cup sleeves featuring V’s face became a nationwide hit, even while he was serving in the military. The campaign boosted product sales significantly. Now, with this Coca-Cola Korea collaboration, fans are expecting a similar frenzy and have expressed excitement over collecting branded merchandise tied to V.Here are a few fan reactions celebrating the BTS artist's endorsements.&quot;Genius.....genius....genius......genius,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Tae and his team are SMART and I love it,&quot; a fan said.&quot;AS HE SHOULD!!!!!!!,&quot; a fan exclaimed.Fans took this opportunity to praise not only V but also his team and everyone associated with him.&quot;Best eVer because of V,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;As the brand ambassador for both Coca-Cola and Compose Coffee, two massive brands in Korea, Taehyung's face will literally be everywhere, from convenience stores to billboards to cafés. This is huge!! He’s set to gain a massive GP exposure,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Any chance we will be getting this in other countries too?,&quot; a curious international fan said.BTS’ Taehyung becomes the new face of Coca-Cola Korea for Coke ZeroOn July 31, BTS’ Taehyung was unveiled as the new ambassador for Coca-Cola Korea through stylish short videos under the campaign name “Best Coke Ever,” with a clear emphasis on the letter &quot;V.&quot; The campaign is specifically for the promotion of Coca-Cola Zero. Multiple publications like Eyes Magazine, Fastpaper, and Hypebeast, reached out and shot some photos, videos, and short interviews with the BTS star, marking the occasion.Notably, the ambassadorship was held by NewJeans (NJZ) since 2023, but it now transitions to the BTS singer.Speaking to the Eyes Magazine about this campaign, V said:“I hope everyone can enjoy Coca-Cola Zero and show love and support for the brand!”Fans recall Coca-Cola showing interest in V as early as 2015 as well as 2017, making this a long-awaited collaboration. Hence, they are playfully counting this as a win for the brand itself.Apart from this, a couple of days ago, during a Weverse live of July 28, Taehyung had mentioned that he has certain things coming up in August. Hence, with August already almost here, fans are excited for the kind of projects that V will reveal.