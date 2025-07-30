"Haters can hate"- Fans react as NewJeans' message for BTS' Taehyung during his military service goes viral amidst his Korea visit

A message from girl group NewJeans (NJZ) directed at BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, is currently making waves online. This message was spotted in one of the photos from a recent event V attended. On July 28, 2025, Taehyung was seen attending the military discharge party of one of his former comrades. Several photos from the event circulated online, including a group photo, a special discharge cake, and a board full of handwritten notes and signatures from well-wishers. Among these messages, one was reportedly from NewJeans' Haerin. Even though this message was directed towards V, it was written to his comrade, supposedly.Although the exact timeline of when it was written remains unclear, fans are convinced it confirms a past rumor. Last year, there were speculations that NewJeans had visited Taehyung during his military service, though there was no evidence to support it. However, the newly discovered message, along with visible signatures, has added weight to those rumors.“Hello, this is NewJeans. Be healthy and happy during your military service, and please take care of our Taehyung oppa,” Haerin wrote.Although the idea of their visit initially stirred some backlash, the current response from fans is overwhelmingly positive. Many are praising the thoughtful gesture and expressing appreciation for the bond shared between the two parties.&quot;Haters can hate,&quot; a fan commented.As the post continues to circulate, fans are finding joy in this sincere interaction, especially while V remains relatively inactive post-military discharge.&quot;It seems like bts taehyung got a signed newjeans autograph for one of his military colleague who is a fan of njz...the way they tell his friend to take good care of their senior, so cute,&quot; a fan said.&quot;TaeJeans, I never doubted youuu. I knew I was going to get my crumbs this yearrr. They're so precious to meee,&quot; a fan expressed.&quot;I didn’t know just the thought of V being close with Newjeans would upset people this much,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;We got more v x newjeans crumbs,&quot; a fan delighted.Some other fans appreciated the message.&quot;Honestly i'm confused about the timeline but it's still a cute interaction,&quot; a fan coined.&quot;So it was true newjeans visited tae in military. no matter how much people villainize them, they can never make me hate them,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;Okay, this makes so much more sense, and it actually makes it even more wholesome because it means TaeJeans are close enough for Taehyung to get NewJeans' signature for his friend who just got discharged, and they even told the person to take care of Tae in the message,&quot; a fan wrote.BTS’ Taehyung and NJZ have collaborated on multiple dance challenges beforeWhile BTS' Taehyung and girl group NewJeans have never shared open or casual interactions publicly, they have collaborated before, particularly on popular dance challenges before V's military enlistment. Clips of V and NewJeans dancing to each other's tracks, like Hype Boy and Slow Dancing, had gone viral at the time. This highlighted a charming side of the BTS star and his support as a senior artist to his juniors.However, since then, updates about any interaction between the two have been scarce, making the recently discovered message from NewJeans during V's military service all the more notable. It may be the only sign of connection between the two in nearly two years.As of now, NewJeans is on an indefinite hiatus due to the ongoing conflict between the group and their agency, ADOR. With the future of the group uncertain, fans are cherishing past moments like this one even more.