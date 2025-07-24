On Thursday, July 24, the third hearing for the ongoing lawsuit that ADOR filed against NewJeans to confirm the validity of their contract was held at the 41st Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court. Both sides and their legal representatives put forth arguments to justify their stances. In addition to the same, the NewJeans members submitted a petition letter explaining the reason behind why they can't rejoin ADOR. They compared themselves to the victims of school bullying who are forced to return the the school with the bullies. They added that the staff members who previously worked with them have already left ADOR and the agency is now fully controlled by HYBE. Here's what the petition letter read, “Telling us to return to ADOR is like telling a school violence victim to go back to the place where the bully is. The employees who were with us have already left the company, and the current ADOR is not accepting our opinion sincerely. We don’t know how loud we have to scream for them to understand how painful this is.”Following this statement, NewJeans' attorney also expressed that the members are interested in continuing their journey in the entertainment industry, but they are not willing to do it under ADOR due to the mental stress they have been experiencing concerning the agency. Here's what the attorney stated, according to OSEN News, &quot;The members want to continue their careers in the entertainment industry, but they do not want to do so under ADOR. Even just going near the ADOR building makes their hearts race and forces them to take antidepressants.”The attorney continued,&quot;The members' fundamental trust in Adore has disappeared. It's not that we won't go back unconditionally. If the members wanted to return to Adore, which they trusted and relied on, they would go even if they were told not to. However, Adore is currently controlled by HYBE.&quot;ADOR and NewJeans' lawsuit on the group's contract validity unfolds in its third hearing According to the South Korean media outlet, OSEN News, during the third hearing, ADOR's legal representatives continued to push that the contract termination from NewJeans and the scandals that led to the same were plans scheduled by Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR.Additionally, the agency also added that ADOR has met all its management responsibilities and has not broken any form of trust in the relationship it shares with the group. Therefore, they also stated that NewJeans cannot use the departure of Min Hee-jin as a valid reason behind the termination of the contract. On the other hand, NewJeans' side expressed that HYBE's intention with the audit that took place last year was a plot to expel the former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin. They also added that this led to the broken trust between the group members and the agency. However, a final verdict on the lawsuit has not been given as the two parties continue to justify their stances.