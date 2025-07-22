"Stop this fake display of affection"— ADOR's tribute post for NewJeans' 3rd debut anniversary slammed by fans amid dispute over group's contract

On July 22, 2025, NewJeans' label ADOR posted an animated tribute to celebrate the group's third debut anniversary. However, the post drew criticism on social media as fans accused the agency of hypocrisy. The group has been inactive for over a year due to a legal dispute. Still, ADOR released a video celebrating “NewJeans Day,” which showed the members as animated characters and launched a content marathon on its official YouTube channel. Many people found this effort at celebration to be insincere, mainly because of the ongoing conflict between the label and the members. The post was made just days before a court hearing scheduled for July 24.Fans were quick to criticize the move, calling it an empty gesture. Many pointed out that ADOR had taken legal action to block the members’ independent activities while still maintaining a public image of support. An X user, @NuNuTokki, wrote,Numaree🍀🌠 @NuNuTokkiLINKNew ADOR, stop this fake display of affection. 😤One user said the label was beating a &quot;dead horse.&quot; Another questioned how the agency could post birthday wishes amid the lawsuit.&quot;Guess who's giving 'obsessive ex,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;I know they are just doing their job but seeing any posts from this account, let alone anniversary ones, does feel like beating a dead horse,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;You send them to court and you make their birthday without them???,&quot; a netizen remarked. Others voiced frustration over the group's ongoing silence. They said the celebration felt hollow.&quot;it's so pretty but i just can't enjoy it i love that newjeans support artists and always did some collabs with them - from their custom shirts, unique jewelry to album covers, truly a group full of creativity,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;posting a group's anniversary knowing full well you are doing every possible thing within ur power to make sure they're never a group again behind the scenes is so diabolical like hybe is truly so sinister the members aren't even allowed to say a simple message but u posting?,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;it feels like nothing i miss my girlies,&quot; another one added.More on the conflict, NewJeans’ career pause, and industry reflectionThe uproar over the anniversary post is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing legal conflict between ADOR and NewJeans. In late 2024, the group terminated their contracts with the label, alleging mistreatment and a lack of agency over their careers. ADOR, a subsidiary under HYBE, responded by filing an injunction. The courts sided with the company, prohibiting the members from pursuing activities outside the label.As a result, NewJeans has not released any new content in over a year. Moreover, most of their brand endorsements have expired or been handed to other artists. NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, and quickly gained international recognition with hits like Hype Boy, Ditto, and Super Shy. Their Y2K-inspired concept and sound distinguish them from their peers. This earned them praise as one of K-pop’s most groundbreaking acts. However, their meteoric rise has since slowed down. Fans worldwide celebrated the group’s 3rd anniversary with messages and posts.The third hearing in their conflict is scheduled for July 24, 2025.