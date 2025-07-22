  • home icon
  "Stop this fake display of affection"— ADOR's tribute post for NewJeans' 3rd debut anniversary slammed by fans amid dispute over group's contract

"Stop this fake display of affection"— ADOR's tribute post for NewJeans' 3rd debut anniversary slammed by fans amid dispute over group's contract

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 22, 2025 07:23 GMT
NewJeans
NewJeans' 3rd debut anniversary post by ADOR (Images via X/@NewJeans_ADOR)

On July 22, 2025, NewJeans' label ADOR posted an animated tribute to celebrate the group's third debut anniversary. However, the post drew criticism on social media as fans accused the agency of hypocrisy.

The group has been inactive for over a year due to a legal dispute. Still, ADOR released a video celebrating “NewJeans Day,” which showed the members as animated characters and launched a content marathon on its official YouTube channel.

Many people found this effort at celebration to be insincere, mainly because of the ongoing conflict between the label and the members. The post was made just days before a court hearing scheduled for July 24.

Trending
Fans were quick to criticize the move, calling it an empty gesture. Many pointed out that ADOR had taken legal action to block the members’ independent activities while still maintaining a public image of support. An X user, @NuNuTokki, wrote,

One user said the label was beating a "dead horse." Another questioned how the agency could post birthday wishes amid the lawsuit.

"Guess who's giving 'obsessive ex," a fan commented.
"I know they are just doing their job but seeing any posts from this account, let alone anniversary ones, does feel like beating a dead horse," an X user mentioned.
"You send them to court and you make their birthday without them???," a netizen remarked.

Others voiced frustration over the group's ongoing silence. They said the celebration felt hollow.

"it's so pretty but i just can't enjoy it i love that newjeans support artists and always did some collabs with them - from their custom shirts, unique jewelry to album covers, truly a group full of creativity," an X user wrote.
"posting a group's anniversary knowing full well you are doing every possible thing within ur power to make sure they're never a group again behind the scenes is so diabolical like hybe is truly so sinister the members aren't even allowed to say a simple message but u posting?," a fan mentioned.
"it feels like nothing i miss my girlies," another one added.
More on the conflict, NewJeans’ career pause, and industry reflection

The uproar over the anniversary post is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing legal conflict between ADOR and NewJeans. In late 2024, the group terminated their contracts with the label, alleging mistreatment and a lack of agency over their careers.

ADOR, a subsidiary under HYBE, responded by filing an injunction. The courts sided with the company, prohibiting the members from pursuing activities outside the label.

As a result, NewJeans has not released any new content in over a year. Moreover, most of their brand endorsements have expired or been handed to other artists. NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, and quickly gained international recognition with hits like Hype Boy, Ditto, and Super Shy.

Their Y2K-inspired concept and sound distinguish them from their peers. This earned them praise as one of K-pop’s most groundbreaking acts. However, their meteoric rise has since slowed down. Fans worldwide celebrated the group’s 3rd anniversary with messages and posts.

The third hearing in their conflict is scheduled for July 24, 2025.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shreya Das
