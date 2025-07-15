Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin cleared of all charges as police close a year-long HYBE’s breach of trust case due to lack of evidence

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin will not face charges after a police investigation into HYBE's accusations. On July 15, Yongsan Police in Seoul said they found no evidence of breach of trust or any wrongdoing after a year-long review.

Ad

With no criminal activity found, both cases filed by HYBE are now closed and won’t be sent to prosecutors. Min’s team confirmed the news, as reported by MK Sports:

“We would like to inform you that a decision has been made not to indict former Representative Min Hee-jin on charges of breach of trust due to lack of charges.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HYBE had submitted two criminal complaints in April 2024, accusing Min of attempting to seize management control of ADOR and violating her professional responsibilities. The complaints followed HYBE’s internal audit into Min’s actions at the company.

Min denied the allegations from the start, stating that ADOR’s shareholding structure made a management takeover legally impossible. She appeared at the police station in July last year and was questioned about her focus during the interrogation. Speaking to reporters at the time, Min said (translated via Kbizoom):

Ad

“I think I will just have to tell the truth”, and questioned the basis of the charges. The breach of duty accusation doesn’t make sense at all."

The altercation started when Min alleged that HYBE’s label BELIFT LAB imitated NewJeans’ artistic vision with their group ILLIT. HYBE responded with a full internal review, which later led to the criminal complaint.

Ad

The dispute, which began as an internal conflict between HYBE and ADOR, has since escalated into a prolonged corporate standoff. With Min now legally cleared, attention turns to how both parties will move forward.

HYBE contests the verdict while Min Hee-jin acquitted of accusations

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recent updates from HYBE have emerged following the original investigation. The firm announced it intends to examine the authorities’ ruling.

“Regarding the non-indictment of the breach of trust case that HYBE filed against former CEO Min Hee-jin and others last year, we plan to file an objection with the prosecution today.”

Additionally, HYBE responded to distinct lawsuits earlier submitted by Min and associates targeting its leadership. According to the company, none of these complaints moved forward. Authorities reportedly dismissed or closed cases involving (per K-media Sports Khan):

Ad

Libel accusations submitted by Min versus BELIFT LAB’s management and artists

Online slander claims by Team Bunnies targeting BELIFT’s executives

A separate complaint by Dolphiners Films’ CEO against ADOR’s current team

HYBE said investigators concluded that its own statements, shared during an internal audit, were not deliberately false or intended to defame. Authorities determined that the communications referenced in the allegations were collected legitimately during the review.

In other news, Min Hee-jin’s third session for the 2.5 billion won compensation suit submitted by HYBE Labels, initially scheduled for July 27, has been advanced to July 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More