K-pop group NewJeans embroiled into PUBG loot box probe over deceptive in-game content

On June 16, 2025, The JoongAng reported that K-pop group NewJeans has been indirectly involved in a controversy. The controversy involved misleading loot box mechanics in the popular online game PUBG: Battlegrounds. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) imposed a 2.5 million KRW fine on Krafton, the game’s operator.

Krafton is allegedly accused of falsely advertising the chances of obtaining in-game items. This includes those featuring the Hype Boy singers' avatars and themes.

From March to June of last year, Krafton ran a highly promoted campaign allowing players to transform their characters into NewJeans members. The company claimed that users were guaranteed to obtain the members' skin on their fifth attempt if they had failed in the previous four.

However, FTC investigators revealed that the actual success rate was just 9% per try, with no certainty of a win even after multiple purchases. The misleading probability claims have since led to financial penalties and compensation demands. Krafton refunded 1.1 billion KRW to nearly 380,000 users and issued 9.8 billion KRW worth of in-game currency as additional compensation.

The girl group themselves are not involved in the decision-making or mechanics behind the loot boxes. However, their image and branding were central to the campaign. This pulled them into the wider public discussion about deceptive practices in digital games.

Moreover, the FTC has asked Krafton to submit formal plans to prevent similar issues in future marketing efforts.

NewJeans’ PUBG collaboration, brand expansion, more

The NewJeans x PUBG crossover was launched in June 2024. It introduced fans to themed in-game items, including emotes, costumes, and skins modeled after Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

Taego School, a major in-game location, was redesigned into a vibrant stage. It was styled with bubblegum tones and visuals similar to the group's popular songs.

This collaboration significantly boosted PUBG’s user engagement, with over 661,000 concurrent players shortly after launch. Ahead of the update, Krafton released a series of teasers featuring NewJeans’ bunny mascot and animated trailers of the idols in pastel-colored worlds.

The campaign came after previous PUBG collaborations with other acts like BLACKPINK and anime franchises.

As of the latest, NewJeans, under ADOR (a HYBE subsidiary), has halted their activities due to recent controversies tied to disputes within the label.

The ongoing conflict between ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin and HYBE, as well as their unintended involvement in Krafton’s regulatory penalty, has put a spotlight on what comes next for the group.

