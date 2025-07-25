"At least explain what kind of bullying and persecution she was subjected to" — Ador denies NewJeans' mistreatment claims during ongoing lawsuit

On July 25, 2025, Dispatch reported on the intense third hearing between ADOR and NewJeans. The ongoing conflict is over the validity of their exclusive contract. The report highlighted that ADOR’s legal team firmly denied all allegations of bullying or persecution. The label alleged that such claims were vague and unsupported.The agency stressed that if NewJeans or their representatives were alleging mistreatment, they should provide specific examples rather than broad accusations. As per the Dispatch report, the agency said (translated via Google Translate):&quot;The defendant in this case is New Jeans, not Min Hee Jin. However, the defendant's argument today was mostly filled with Min Hee Jin's story. It is questionable whether these stories really reflect the positions of the New Jeans members. The only thing she said about New Jeans was, 'I was bullied and persecuted by Adore. That's why I'm afraid to go back to Adore.'&quot;ADOR's legal side continued:&quot;If she's going to say something like that, she should at least explain what kind of bullying and persecution she was subjected to. Talking vaguely without any explanation is nothing more than a forced frame.&quot;ADOR emphasized that it had invested heavily in the group and spent seven billion won on their debut album and two billion won on music video production, along with extensive global promotions and media support.More on the latest hearing, Min Hee-jin’s role, and NewJeans’ careerAccording to Dispatch, NewJeans’ representatives used dramatic metaphors during the hearing to explain their position. They compared ADOR to a king who turned on a capable general (Min Hee-jin), leaving the people (NewJeans) defenseless.Another metaphor by NewJeans' side likened ADOR to a mobile phone whose SIM card was replaced. It symbolized that the company had changed completely since Min Hee-jin’s departure and the exit of key staff. The legal team of the group said:&quot;When we change the SIM card in a mobile phone, the machine is the same, but the phone with the changed SIM card is no longer the same phone that I used to cherish and use. It is the same with Adore now. Adore is a legal entity, but all the employees who supported New Jeans have left the company.&quot;NewJeans’ side argued that forcing them to return would be like asking a victim of school violence to return to the place where the abuse occurred. They claimed that the group’s mental well-being had suffered significantly over the past year due to the ongoing dispute.ADOR countered these claims by questioning whether the members’ stance truly reflected their own opinions or was heavily influenced by Min Hee-jin. The agency alleged that Min orchestrated the contract dispute by directing the members’ families to send protest emails and crafting a narrative of unfair treatment.The session also addressed the controversy over deleted CCTV footage linked to past incidents. ADOR clarified that the footage was automatically erased after the 30-day retention period and denied any deliberate tampering. They reiterated that their trust in NewJeans had not been broken and that the group had benefited from the agency’s investments and strategic support.However, the group’s lawyers argued that the changes in leadership and company culture since Min’s removal as CEO had fundamentally damaged the group’s relationship with ADOR.Since late 2024, NewJeans has been inactive, with no new releases or endorsement deals. While ADOR marked the group’s third debut anniversary with an animated video on July 22, the legal conflict continues to stall their activities.A mediation session is scheduled for August 14. If no agreement is reached, the final verdict will be delivered on October 30. It could determine both the group’s future and ADOR’s position in the K-pop industry.