BTS’ Taehyung named “C brand collector idol” following his ambassador deal with Coca-Cola Korea: Here’s a full breakdown of his endorsements

On Thursday, July 31, Coca-Cola Korea announced BTS' Taehyung as their latest brand ambassador through a photoshoot and interview with Eyes Mag. The latest collaboration had become yet another impressive addition to the idol's long list of brand ambassadorships.As fans continued to talk about the idol's influence in the industry through these endorsements, they also pointed out he's named the ambassador for several brands with names starting with the letter C. This is because Taehyung has endorsements with Celine, Cartier, Compose Coffee, and now, Coca-Cola Korea.Here's the complete list of all brand endorsements owned by BTS' Taehyung:Coca-Cola KoreaCompose CoffeeSiminvestCartierCelineAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's recent solo activitiesBTS' Taehyung is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. Following the same, the idol has rolled out many solo singles through the group's albums such as Singularity, Inner Child, and more.Additionally, he also put forth a few tracks through SoundCloud such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower feat. Peakboy, etc. Taehyung also participated in the OSTs for many K-dramas such as Sweet Night for Itaewon Class, Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, and others.However, his official solo debut was in September 2023, with the release of his first album, LayoVer. The track, Slow Dancing, was the lead single for the same. Soon after the album's release, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023.He served as a Sergeant in the Ssangyong Unit Special Task Force of the 2nd Army Corps. Regardless of the enlistment, the idol rolled out three singles in 2024. He released the song, FRI(END)S in March 2024, and released two winter collaborative singles.One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby called White Christmas. In June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following the successful completion of his enlistment.After his discharge, the idol attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as a global brand ambassador of Celine for their 2026 Spring/Summer Collection fashion show.On July 1, during BTS's full group Weverse livestream, the members announced that they have started preparation for their next comeback, and the same is expected to be released in Spring 2026.