  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • BTS’ Taehyung named “C brand collector idol” following his ambassador deal with Coca-Cola Korea: Here’s a full breakdown of his endorsements

BTS’ Taehyung named “C brand collector idol” following his ambassador deal with Coca-Cola Korea: Here’s a full breakdown of his endorsements

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:49 GMT
BTS Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@eyesmag, @thv)
BTS Taehyung is brand ambassador for Celine and Coca-Coca. (Image via Instagram/@eyesmag, @thv)

On Thursday, July 31, Coca-Cola Korea announced BTS' Taehyung as their latest brand ambassador through a photoshoot and interview with Eyes Mag. The latest collaboration had become yet another impressive addition to the idol's long list of brand ambassadorships.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As fans continued to talk about the idol's influence in the industry through these endorsements, they also pointed out he's named the ambassador for several brands with names starting with the letter C. This is because Taehyung has endorsements with Celine, Cartier, Compose Coffee, and now, Coca-Cola Korea.

Here's the complete list of all brand endorsements owned by BTS' Taehyung:

  • Coca-Cola Korea
  • Compose Coffee
  • Siminvest
  • Cartier
  • Celine

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's recent solo activities

BTS' Taehyung is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. Following the same, the idol has rolled out many solo singles through the group's albums such as Singularity, Inner Child, and more.

Ad

Additionally, he also put forth a few tracks through SoundCloud such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower feat. Peakboy, etc. Taehyung also participated in the OSTs for many K-dramas such as Sweet Night for Itaewon Class, Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, and others.

Ad

However, his official solo debut was in September 2023, with the release of his first album, LayoVer. The track, Slow Dancing, was the lead single for the same. Soon after the album's release, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023.

He served as a Sergeant in the Ssangyong Unit Special Task Force of the 2nd Army Corps. Regardless of the enlistment, the idol rolled out three singles in 2024. He released the song, FRI(END)S in March 2024, and released two winter collaborative singles.

Ad

One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby called White Christmas. In June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following the successful completion of his enlistment.

Ad

After his discharge, the idol attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as a global brand ambassador of Celine for their 2026 Spring/Summer Collection fashion show.

On July 1, during BTS's full group Weverse livestream, the members announced that they have started preparation for their next comeback, and the same is expected to be released in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications