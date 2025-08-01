"Thv profile is actually hybe for Kim Taehyung”- Fans react as BTS’ V acknowledges Rêvé photobook after 6 months amid alleged lack of promotions

BTS fans are calling out the alleged mistreatment over the handling of promotions of Taehyung’s content from months before. On August 1, 2025, photographer Kim Hee-june shared several photos from V’s Rêvé photobook, much to the delight of fans. A total of 46 photos were posted all at the same time. However, the post has also sparked backlash regarding the lack of promotion at the time of release.Rêvé, which showcases V's moments from his Paris trip, was originally released in February 2025 while he was serving in the military. Now, six months later, these photos have been shared for the first time, not by his company, HYBE, but seemingly by the star and his acquaintances. This has led fans to hint why HYBE did not properly promote the photobook at the time of its release.One fan joked:&quot;Thv profile is actually hybe for Kim Taehyung.”Others expressed disappointment that Taehyung often ends up promoting his own projects, while professionals close to him, like the photographer, help by posting content themselves.While fans did not directly call out HYBE for this, their comments subtly suggested their intentions.&quot;Tae finally acknowledged the existence of rèvê after whole 6 months..We won,&quot; a fan quoted.&quot;Please someone remind him about the fri(end)s photos I need them in HD,&quot; a fan jokingly said.&quot;Go and interact with the stories,&quot; a fan said.More fans reacted in a similar way.&quot;Let's get the promotion started,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Taehyung related content it is already like by Mujin, he also promoting his new Coca-Cola deal since yesterday looks like he is among us,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;Finally, he got to know about his 'Rêvé' photobook after 6 months!&quot; a fan stated.HYBE's history of alleged lack of promotions of Taehyung's projectsThe conversation around HYBE’s alleged lack of promotion for BTS’ Taehyung has been a persistent one among fans and recent events have only added fuel to the fire. Another example apart from the above-mentioned one is the handling of his ambassadorship announcement for Coca-Cola Korea.Although the announcement was made on July 31, there was no official promotion or acknowledgment from HYBE. Fans only became aware of the partnership through Coca-Cola’s own channels and Taehyung’s personal posts. Further details about the collaboration were shared via short interviews he gave to outlets like Eyes Magazine, Fastpaper, and Hypebeast, once again, with no visible support from his label.This pattern of minimal support is not new. During the release of his debut solo album Layover in 2023, fans had already noted HYBE’s lack of active promotion. Several fans even reported delayed album shipments at the time. At that time too, V took it upon himself to promote the album by personally attending music shows and engaging with media.For many fans, these repeated instances signal neglect from the agency. Despite having completed his 18-month military service and returning to resume his career, the lack of promotional push from HYBE continues to be a source of disappointment. As a result, fans have consistently voiced the need for better treatment and visibility for the BTS star.