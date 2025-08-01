  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Thv profile is actually hybe for Kim Taehyung”- Fans react as BTS’ V acknowledges Rêvé photobook after 6 months amid alleged lack of promotions

"Thv profile is actually hybe for Kim Taehyung”- Fans react as BTS’ V acknowledges Rêvé photobook after 6 months amid alleged lack of promotions

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 01, 2025 11:19 GMT
Fans call out HYBE indirectly for Taehyung
Fans call out HYBE indirectly for Taehyung's projects' lack of promotions (Images via Instagram/@kimheejune)

BTS fans are calling out the alleged mistreatment over the handling of promotions of Taehyung’s content from months before. On August 1, 2025, photographer Kim Hee-june shared several photos from V’s Rêvé photobook, much to the delight of fans. A total of 46 photos were posted all at the same time. However, the post has also sparked backlash regarding the lack of promotion at the time of release.

Ad

Rêvé, which showcases V's moments from his Paris trip, was originally released in February 2025 while he was serving in the military. Now, six months later, these photos have been shared for the first time, not by his company, HYBE, but seemingly by the star and his acquaintances. This has led fans to hint why HYBE did not properly promote the photobook at the time of its release.

One fan joked:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thv profile is actually hybe for Kim Taehyung.”
Ad

Others expressed disappointment that Taehyung often ends up promoting his own projects, while professionals close to him, like the photographer, help by posting content themselves.

While fans did not directly call out HYBE for this, their comments subtly suggested their intentions.

"Tae finally acknowledged the existence of rèvê after whole 6 months..We won," a fan quoted.
"Please someone remind him about the fri(end)s photos I need them in HD," a fan jokingly said.
Ad
"Go and interact with the stories," a fan said.

More fans reacted in a similar way.

"Let's get the promotion started," a fan remarked.
"Taehyung related content it is already like by Mujin, he also promoting his new Coca-Cola deal since yesterday looks like he is among us," a fan mentioned.
"Finally, he got to know about his 'Rêvé' photobook after 6 months!" a fan stated.
Ad

HYBE's history of alleged lack of promotions of Taehyung's projects

The conversation around HYBE’s alleged lack of promotion for BTS’ Taehyung has been a persistent one among fans and recent events have only added fuel to the fire. Another example apart from the above-mentioned one is the handling of his ambassadorship announcement for Coca-Cola Korea.

Although the announcement was made on July 31, there was no official promotion or acknowledgment from HYBE. Fans only became aware of the partnership through Coca-Cola’s own channels and Taehyung’s personal posts. Further details about the collaboration were shared via short interviews he gave to outlets like Eyes Magazine, Fastpaper, and Hypebeast, once again, with no visible support from his label.

Ad
Ad

This pattern of minimal support is not new. During the release of his debut solo album Layover in 2023, fans had already noted HYBE’s lack of active promotion. Several fans even reported delayed album shipments at the time. At that time too, V took it upon himself to promote the album by personally attending music shows and engaging with media.

For many fans, these repeated instances signal neglect from the agency. Despite having completed his 18-month military service and returning to resume his career, the lack of promotional push from HYBE continues to be a source of disappointment. As a result, fans have consistently voiced the need for better treatment and visibility for the BTS star.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications