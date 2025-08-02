On August 1, 2025, Kim Taehyung, known as V from BTS, became the first-ever recipient of the Best Solo award at the 2025 iMBC Awards. This marks a significant moment in the award ceremony's history, as he is the first idol to receive the honor.BTS' V has won with 41.44% of the total votes, securing the top position ahead of fellow nominee singer YOUNG TAK, who has received 36.19%. As part of the recognition, the winner will receive a physical trophy and a dedicated feature article from iMBC Entertainment.The iMBC Awards is a newly established ceremony hosted by iMBC Entertainment, a subsidiary of the MBC Group that focuses on entertainment news. The awards aim to spotlight notable achievements by artists and actors across the entertainment industry. All winners are determined solely through fan voting.Voting for the Best Solo category took place via the IDOL CHAMP app, operated by MBC Plus, between July 21 and August 1, 2025. Participants used collected “Ruby Champs” to support their favorite artists.Following the announcement, fans took to social media platforms to express their admiration for V. Phrases and hastags like &quot;CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG&quot;, &quot;IMBC AWARDS BEST SOLO V&quot; and &quot;#IMBC_WINNER_V&quot; started trending on social media platforms. One fan commented:&quot;History begins with V. The standard, the story, the star. World’s muse Kim Taehyung reigns as the official recipient of the first ever “Best Solo” trophy at iMBC Awards 2025! IMBC AWARDS BEST SOLO V&quot;From praising his artistry to acknowledging his hard work and sincerity, messages poured in celebrating the BTS member’s feat.&quot;Congratulations to handsome V. Very well deserved. He's a hard working man. He definitely deserves all the good stuff in life,&quot; said another fan on X.&quot;Our beloved Kim Taehyung, who gave us an album as intimate and authentic as Layover, reflecting his personality, breaking barriers. He stayed true to his goals. An upright artist who inspires. Borahae,&quot; shared a netizen.&quot;It seemed like it was going to be impossible, but trust, following the wise advice of waiting to let go, and unity made it possible!!! There's no better BEST SOLO than the great artist that is V,&quot; wrote this person on X.Fans continued to flood X with excitement and heartfelt messages. They also highlighted V's vocal talent, artistic impact, and the competitive nature of the voting process.&quot;So proud of Taehyung and so much in love with his voice!!!&quot; said this fan on X.&quot;OMG, I just found out that Taehyung is the first idol in history to win Best Solo at this year's awards ceremony. So powerful! Congratulations, Taehyung, once again! Thank you everyone and for all your votes! Please vote!&quot; mentioned an X user.&quot;I just found out that Taehyung is the First Idol ever in history to be awarded the Best Solo award at the iMBC Awards 2025. Huge congratulations Tae! Thank you to everyone who voted for him, unity made it possible,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Wow. I saw in the news that this was a really tight race between 3 competitors. Congratulations Kim Taehyung!&quot; added this netizen.BTS' Kim Taehyung named new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero in South Korea View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn other news about BTS' V, Coca-Cola Korea announced the idol as the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero on July 31, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by the release of his first promotional images and teaser videos.According to The Korea Economic Daily, a representative from the soft drink brand described Taehyung as having a strong presence both on and off stage, stating:“V brings a powerful energy on stage and an effortlessly trendy charm offstage. He’s a perfect match for the spirit of Coca-Cola — bold, free, and magnetic,”This marks BTS V’s first major commercial partnership since completing his military service.Meanwhile, BTS is reportedly in the early stages of production for a new album, with a comeback planned for spring 2026.