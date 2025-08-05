"Serving FACE, POWER, and CELINE ROYALTY": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung is set to grace W KOREA's September issue

On August 5, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) fans went into a frenzy after W Korea posted a mysterious teaser. The teaser showcased their upcoming Volume 9 issue, where the BTS singer will represent Celine. It didn't take long for fans to identify the star. In the clip, V is seen with striking green hair, an eyebrow slit, and darkly painted nails. His green hair had already attracted fans’ attention during his recent visit to Paris for Fashion Week. While in Paris, he was seen returning to his hotel with faded green hair. Many speculated it was for an upcoming project, and the new teaser from W Korea seems to confirm their suspicions. The caption on W Korea's Instagram read:&quot;Charming uneven eyes, a mole on the lips, a languid voice. It is a word that modifies the main character of the Vol.9 cover. Guess who is this mysterious guy!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans flocked to social media shortly after the teaser was posted. They buzzed with excitement over the singer's visuals and mysterious post. An X user, @TAEΤΑΕ_PH, wrote,V Philippines 🇵🇭 ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ¹⁰⁰ @TAETAE_PHLINKHE’S BACK ON THE COVER 😭🔥Kim Taehyung for W Korea Vol. 9 — serving FACE, POWER, and CELINE ROYALTY like only he can The world isn’t ready for #CelineBoyVVisual king. Fashion icon. Legend.TAEHYUNG FOR CELINEV x CELINE#TAEHYUNGxCELINEOthers also joined in, praising the bold style from his green hair to his painted nails.&quot;green hair?!??? tae's in his joker era oh my god,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;So the green hair in Paris wasn't just my imagination. It was real,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;the green highlights and nail art,&quot; an X user mentioned. &quot;W korea capturing essence of Kim Taehyung. His beautiful moles, eyes, lips, ears, cheeks! ,&quot; another one said.Fans are also sharing their excitement for the full pictorial as the short clip raised expectations for the upcoming cover reveal.&quot;taehyung is about to make history again, just like he always does when he stands in front of w korea's lens,&quot; an X user wrote. &quot;the mask?! naipaint?! green highlight?!! this mag is gonna eat so bad OH MY GOD!,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;Kim Tae-hyung looks stunning! Can't wait to see the pictures!,&quot; a fan commented.W Korea teaser outfits match Taehyung’s looks from the recent Celine runway showAfter the teaser was released, fans noticed that the outfits worn in the teaser closely resembled pieces from the Celine Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection shown at Paris Fashion Week. One post compared three outfits worn by runway models, which also appeared on Taehyung in the teaser. In one clip, the singer was wearing a red leather jacket paired with a green-accented blue shirt, similar to a look seen on a model walking the runway in the Celine collection. In another clip, he wore a brown leather jacket with a thick royal blue scarf, echoing another runway look. The third clip showed V in a room wearing a white oversized top with black pants, resembling another Celine runway outfit featuring red collar details and layered black pieces.Taehyung has been closely associated with Celine fashion over the past few years. He made headlines when he appeared at the Paris Fashion Week show in June 2025. There, he received a personal invite from the renowned fashion icon Anna Wintour for Vogue's event in October. Besides his work in fashion, Taehyung was named the ambassador for the Coca-Cola global campaign. Recently, he was seen leaving South Korea to attend an event in L.A., where he was spotted with fellow BTS member Jungkook.Other BTS members are also reportedly in LA for a casual reunion and possible planning session. Fans continue to follow their individual and group activities leading up to the group’s full return in 2026.